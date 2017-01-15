Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Jessa Duggar's Baby Shower Has 130 Guests Designed With Colorful Clouds and Showers

By Emily Joy C. (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 15, 2017 10:08 PM EST
In this handout image provided by FOX News Channel, FOX News Channels Megyn Kelly sits down with the Duggar children of the TLC program '19 Kids and Counting' at their home in Tontitown, Arkansas.

In this handout image provided by FOX News Channel, FOX News Channels Megyn Kelly sits down with the Duggar children of the TLC program '19 Kids and Counting' at their home in Tontitown, Arkansas.(Photo : Getty Images/ FOX News Channel)

A big party for a big family as Jessa Duggar's baby shower party has gathered all her friends, relatives, and the whole Duggar family for a day of meaningful gifts and efforts. The stars of 'Counting On' has announced in August last year that they are expecting their second child, 9 months after giving birth to their eldest son, Spurgeon. Jessa with husband Ben Seewald is already preparing Spurgeon on his new role and title as the "big brother" and they cannot keep their gratefulness of another blessing like Spurgeon to come into their life.

The baby shower of Jessa Duggar was attended by 130 guests as the "shower" themed party comprises of friends, relatives, and the whole Duggar family. The beautiful decorations of the light color palette with flowers and rain cloud decorations has put on the theme of the event based on a report from Us Weekly. Guests were also served with meat and cheese trays, vegetable trays, lemon orzo soup, and crackers, with a milk-and-cookies bar for dessert.

According to Perez Hilton reports, the gender of their second child was not revealed perhaps because Jessa and Ben Seewald discouraged their guests to give gifts. All they ever asked was for them to donate in Loving Choices Pregnancy Center, a pro-life organization in Arkansas. The guests were also made to be busy in doing 100 pcs of a package for the charity having pens and devotional booklets inside.

The baby shower of Jessa Duggar was indeed a success as they were all able to enjoy while helping others in need. For Jessa and Ben Seewald, their good hearts were paid in the exchange for a date-night package from their party planner. There are also a lot of celebrations and thanksgiving this year for the Duggar's as Jessa's younger sister Joy-Anna revealed in November that she has entered into a courtship with Austin Forsyth.

