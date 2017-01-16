Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Orlando Bloom Receives Surprise Party From Katy Perry On 40th Birthday

Orlando Bloom and Allison Williams attend the 12th annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on November 29, 2016 in New York City

Orlando Bloom and Allison Williams attend the 12th annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on November 29, 2016 in New York City

Katy Perry surprised her boyfriend Orlando Bloom for his 40th birthday with a huge party; the 32 year old singer has been dating the 'Prince of Troy' actor since May 2016. It looks like the couple are loved by all and they have been strong ever since they started dating.

Katy threw a huge birthday bash in Palm Strings, California and later took to Instagram to share the story. While Orlando cut a huge cake with a life sized owl decorated on top she uploaded a clip of his family and friends singing happy birthday as per Music News.

The others present at the party were Amanda de Cadenet and Justin Theroux, apparently Amanda and Justin were wearing a special onesies decorated with Orlando's face and it was even given to all the guests present at the bash.

Later on Amanda posted on Instagram saying "Happy 40th to my sweet friend, such a treat to celebrate your life." As for Orlando he did not mention anything about the surprise party on social media but he did post a picture on Katy and him on Instagram as stated on Belfast Telegraph.

It appears that Katy and Orlando started their relationship after the 2016 Golden Globe Awards; the pair took a break from the New Year and visited Japan. Katy made sure to document the entire trip on social media posting pictures and clips of them taking part in traditional Japanese ceremonies.

The pair seems to be really happy from what is observed, they even got lost in Tokyo, with all said and done Orlando's upcoming movie "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dean Men Tell No Tales" is one of the most awaited films in 2017. He will also be starring in another film this year called "Unlocked." They both seem to have a bright future ahead of them with their careers going high. 

 

 

TagsOrlando Bloom, Katy Perry, orlando katy perry relationship

NBA News: Hawks To Sign Journeyman Gary Neal To 10-Day Contract To Compensate With Korver’s Departure

To compensate Kyle Korver's departure, the Atlanta Hawks is reported to be on the move for an immediate replacement. According to several sources, the team is going to sign veteran Gary Neal to a 10-day contract to see if he can fill the void left by Korver.
NBA Legend Allen Iverson To Join Ice Cube's Basketball League BIG3 for Retired NBA Players

Ex-NBA Player Orien Greene Arrested After Broking Into House And Molesting Woman

NBA News: LeBron James Becoming More And More Of A Playmaker

