Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer Relationship, Dating Rumors

The latest gossip on celebrity relationships is all about Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer, as the couple has been spotted together and showing signs of some chemistry everyone is wondering if the "Stranger Things" characters are actually dating each other or not.

Charlie's character in "Stranger Things" has some sort of thing for Natalia's character, what is not sure is if the couple has taken it to a real life relationship. With things going on as they seem the rumors are that they might be keeping a low profile as of now, as per the Daily Mail.

It seems that it all started to get noticed after the 2017 Golden globes, where Charlie and Natalia along with Joe Keery went to the Warner Bros after party. The actress posted a picture of them having a good evening and she captioned "What a night."

Just as when everyone thought it was only a lovely get together, they were spotted the next day finding their way through LAX. Natalia was probably trying to hide herself with her hat as the 22 year old actor was noticed with a broad smile behind his sunglasses.

According to Extra TV, Charlie uploaded a picture in Natalia's shoes with a caption stating "@nattyiceofficial Need my converse back!" Considering all that's happening around both the stars they might be just good buddies having a good time working together and nothing more, or else it could even be the other way round.

The Netflix show "Stranger Things" has been a hit and the second season is currently being filmed in Atlanta. As a matter of fact for some of their fans they feel the couple is really good together, Natalia who is 19 seems to have a promising carrier ahead. If the pair makes it official their fans are sure to get what they wanted in season one.