Simple Method Of Urine Test Would Reveal The Dietary Status Of Human Body

For those who are always concerned about their dietary status now they are going to get a good news. Now they can track their own health record at their home with their urine. A newly developed urine test could tell whether the diet was good or bad for health. It is 5 minutes of test and it can measure biological markers in urine, created by several foods like vegetables, fruits, red meats, chickens.

A joint research team from Imperial College London, Aberystwyth University, and Newcastle University executed this research and it was first published in The Lancet journal. Dr. John Draper was the lead author of this study and he is developing the test to use it at home.

“The future challenge is to apply the technology developed in this laboratory study in a community setting and objectively monitor diet in the home. The teams in Aberystwyth and Newcastle have been doing just this and the results are looking very promising”, Aberystwyth University’s professor of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences Dr. Draper said in a statement.

According to WalesOnline, this program not only reveal how much sugar, fat, protein, fiber, and calories were taken, but also track patients diets and monitor food intakes to help losing weight. So many people get obesity & become overweight for their inaccuracies in food diaries and wrong diet record.

Researchers gathered 19 volunteers and let them eat different diets ranging from most healthy to most unhealthy and they followed World Health Organisation dietary guidelines to execute the test. During the test, volunteers stayed at London research facility and strictly followed the diets for 3 days. Researchers collected their urine samples of the morning, afternoon & evening.

Researchers checked the by-product of body aka metabolites, produced by the consumed foods such as chicken, fish, red meat, fruits vegetables including citrus,fruits, grapes and green leafy vegetables. With the research data, researchers created a health graph with the amount of protein, fat, fiber, and sugar eaten.

Using those information researchers developed a urine metabolite profile which will indicate healthy and balanced diet. Now, researchers are planning to make this technology more accurate by testing it on larger numbers of people.