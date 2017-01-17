Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 | Updated at 1:31 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

5 Lunar XPRICE Teams Competes For Google's Lunar X Price

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 17, 2017 01:21 AM EST
In this handout image provided by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Earth's horizon and the moon can be seen from the International Space Station July 12, 2011 in space.

In this handout image provided by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Earth's horizon and the moon can be seen from the International Space Station July 12, 2011 in space.(Photo : Getty Images/NASA )

The US-Based Lunar Express recently announced that it will fund all the needs to land its first rover on the moon. There will be a handful of teams who will be competing for the Google's Lunar X Price. The competition aimed to open separate pathways to the Earth's only satellite.

The general discussion with regards to the legal ramifications is heating up as the commercial exploitation of the moon, and other celestial objects become clearer and realistic.

According to US Press From, a team that can land a robotic spacecraft on the Moon, move the vehicle up to 500 meters (1,640 feet) on the lunar surface, and send back high-definition photos and videos to Earth will be declared as winner. 

There are five Google Lunar XPRIZE teams which have been awarded a combined US$5.25 million as recognition of the key technological advancements toward their quests to land a private spacecraft on the moon. The awardees were determined by a judging panel of science, aeronautics, and space industry experts. They were evaluated through numerous tests for the past years.

According to Google Lunar X Price, Google is offering a $20 million dollar payday to the first team who can complete the three tasks. The following functions are to land a spacecraft on the moon, drive 500 meters, and transmit high-definition footage back to Earth.

The winning team who can complete the three tasks must carry out their mission before the end of the year with the use of private funding. The runner-up will receive $5 million.

Here are the 9 awarded Milestone Prizes as follows:

  •  Astrobotic (US): IMAGING ($250,000), MOBILITY ($500,000), LANDING ($1M)
  •  Team Indus (India): LANDING ($1M)
  •  Hakuto (Japan): MOBILITY ($500,000)
  •  Moon Express (US): IMAGING ($250,000), LANDING ($1M)
  •  Part-Time Scientists (Germany): IMAGING ($250,000), MOBILITY ($500,000)

"The $30M Google Lunar XPRIZE is asking teams to accomplish a feat that has never been achieved-the safe landing of a private craft on the lunar surface that travels at least 500 meters and transmits high-definition video and imagery back to Earth," Robert K. Weiss, vice chairman and president of XPRIZE said."

SEE ALSO

Two Tropical Disease-Carrying Mosquitoes Discover In Florida

Chinese Telecom Equipment Maker ZTE to Slash 5% Of Global Workforce

H5N2 Avian Influenza Continue To Flare, Killing Wild Birds And US Hens

BumbleBee Is On The List Of Endangered Species

TagsLunar X Price, Google's Lunar X Price, 5 Lunar XPRICE Teams, US-based Lunar Express, Space race moon

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

Salmon Halibut

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

SPORTS

sybil cade

Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks sits on the bench during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on December 13, 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Carmelo Anthony Upset With Phil Jackson

Ever since Carmelo Anthony has stated that he wanted to continue with the Knicks, issues arose on social media saying that he is upset with the Knicks president
UFC 207: Nunes v Rousey

Ronda Rousey Receives Training Offer From Floyd Mayweather After UFC 207 Loss
NBA News: Hawks To Sign Journeyman Gary Neal To 10-Day Contract To Compensate With Korver’s Departure

NBA News: Hawks To Sign Journeyman Gary Neal To 10-Day Contract To Compensate With Korver's Departure
(L-R) Pablo Sarabia, Mariano Ferreira, Samir Nasri, Nicolas Pareja, Steven N'Zonzi of Sevilla FC celebrates after winning the match against Real Madrid CF

La Liga Roundup: Real Madrid Defeated By Sevilla As Barcelona And Athletico Madrid Earned Victory
UFC 207: Nunes v Rousey

Ronda Rousey Looks Tired And Beaten In New Photos – Failed UFC 207 Comeback Led To Low Profile Life
WWE Superstar and Andre The Giant Battle Royal Winner. I am bringing the End Of Days to everyone in WWE!

WWE News and Update: Baron Corbin, A New Wrestler To Beat
NBA Legend Allen Iverson To Join Ice Cube's Basketball League BIG3 for Retired NBA Players

NBA Legend Allen Iverson To Join Ice Cube's Basketball League BIG3 for Retired NBA Players

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics