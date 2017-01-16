Meghan Markle Officially Meets Kate Middleton Amid Engagement Gossips; Meanwhile Markle's Half Brother Gets Arrested On Gun Offence

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Tour Australia And New Zealand - Day 14(Photo : Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have finally come face to face. Prince Harry has decided to formally introduce girlfriend to his sister-in-law and niece Princess Charlotte.

According to The Sun, the meeting which took place at the Kensington Palace apartment and the Duchess along with her 20-month old daughter travelled from Norfolk to London to meet the "Suits" actress.

Prince George, however, couldn't come due to his school. Meghan has already met Kate's husband Prince William a couple of month ago. However, William was also there for the meeting.

A source revealed that Kate was excited to meet Meghan as she knows how important it is to Harry. Prince Harry has great trust in her sister-in-law and values her opinions on his girlfriends.

This trust developed mainly because the untimely death of Harry's mother Princess Diana as Kate stepped into the role of mother figure/ sister. The meeting went "really well" and little Charlotte also spent adorable time with Meghan.

"Meg had bought Kate a small birthday present - a very smart leather-bound 'dream diary' for her thoughts and ideas which Kate loved. This just shows how serious Harry is. He wants to take their relationship to the next level," The Sun quoted the source saying.

It was further reported that the couple had an amazing holiday experience on their romantic trip to Norway recently and Prince Harry made sure to have all the exciting stops on their itinerary.

This meeting has surely diffused any hate rumors between Kate and Meghan and also showed how serious Prince Harry is about Meghan and their relationship. Royal fans are now speculating an engagement announcement soon to take place.

Meanwhile, as per Mirror, Meghan's half brother Thomas Markle Jr publically apologized for holding a gun at a woman's head during a drunken feud. He was arrested and was charged accordingly.

Thomas stated that he is extremely embarrassed of his actions and wants to apologize to everyone he has affected because of the incident. He is seeking help to improve himself.

Thomas Markle Jr's son Tyler further told The Sun that his father understands how bad this incident will look for Meghan now that her whole family is constantly in the spotlight.