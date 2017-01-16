Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, January 16, 2017 | Updated at 9:25 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

'The Big Bang Theory' Season 10 Episode 13 'The Romance Recalibration' Centers On Leonard And Penny's Unusual Relationship Agreement

By Emily Joy C. (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 16, 2017 06:26 PM EST
(L-R) Actors Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, and Simon Helberg attend The Paley Center For Media's 33rd Annual PALEYFEST Los Angeles

(L-R) Actors Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, and Simon Helberg attend The Paley Center For Media's 33rd Annual PALEYFEST Los Angeles(Photo : Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer)

As the 'Big Bang Theory' Season 10 Episode 13 delays more the anticipation of its viewers, they are not failing on giving promo videos, and teaser photos to their avid fans who just can't wait for January 19. Much to the viewer's disappointment, there has been no new episodes for last week as each new episode gives a whole new level of hilarity from the nerdy the bunch. Episode 13 'The Romance Recalibration' will once again bring its viewers to feats of laughter as one of them encounter another dilemma on their relationship while viewers anticipate what baby Hailey will bring to her indulging parents.

As SpoilersGuide reports, 'The Romance Recalibration' episode centers on Penny and Leonard's relationship which is having some quality time problems. Penny hopes for a romantic Leonard to treat her with candlelight dinners and flowers, but was faced with his usual agenda of playing video games. When Penny feels that Leonard seems to be taking her for granted, she went on a Spa weekend with Amy to cool things off between her and her husband.

While the situation gets a bit tenser, Penny and Leonard reached out for another one of Sheldon's riotous support and asked him to construct a 'Couple of Contract'. Sheldon was more than willing to do it his way and was hilariously hinting the Leonard-Penny Relationship Agreement to a divorce. Meanwhile, The Siver Times reports the overwhelming support of Raj to Howard in fixing the nursery's floorboard; hopefully baby Hailey will be a bit calmer on Episode 13.

It sure is one week worth of waiting, as the 'Big Bang Theory' commits to their viewers a more fantastic and funny team up of the nerdy bunch. A promise of season 11, CBS president Glenn Geller has already confirmed the good news with actors Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, and Johnny Galecki's contracts renewed. This and more as 'The Big Bang Theory' continues to be the hit TV series in American, 'The Romance Recalibrated' airs on January 19, 8 pm E.S.T on CBS.

SEE ALSO

'The Big Bang Theory' Season 10 Episode 12 Holiday Summation Will Air On January 5, 2017: Sheldon Confesses To His Mother

Jim Parsons To Reprise His Role In 'The Big Bang Theory' Season 11 Remains Questionable: Hollywood Projects Over Sheldon In Hit TV Series

'The Big Bang Theory' Baby Will Surely Make You Remember Mrs Wolowitz Voice: Pamela Adlon As The New Voiceover

TagsThe Big Bang Theory Season 10 spoilers, The Big Bang Theory, TV Series Spoilers, promo

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Castro's funeral Castro's sister

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

SPORTS

Jamie Dornan in GQ Australia Angelina Jolie and Brand Pitt news

UFC 207: Nunes v Rousey

Ronda Rousey Receives Training Offer From Floyd Mayweather After UFC 207 Loss

Boxer Floyd Mayweather reached out to Rousey saying she was amazing and "if you need help as far as with boxing, I'm here to help you."
NBA News: Hawks To Sign Journeyman Gary Neal To 10-Day Contract To Compensate With Korver’s Departure

NBA News: Hawks To Sign Journeyman Gary Neal To 10-Day Contract To Compensate With Korver's Departure
(L-R) Pablo Sarabia, Mariano Ferreira, Samir Nasri, Nicolas Pareja, Steven N'Zonzi of Sevilla FC celebrates after winning the match against Real Madrid CF

La Liga Roundup: Real Madrid Defeated By Sevilla As Barcelona And Athletico Madrid Earned Victory
UFC 207: Nunes v Rousey

Ronda Rousey Looks Tired And Beaten In New Photos – Failed UFC 207 Comeback Led To Low Profile Life
WWE Superstar and Andre The Giant Battle Royal Winner. I am bringing the End Of Days to everyone in WWE!

WWE News and Update: Baron Corbin, A New Wrestler To Beat
NBA Legend Allen Iverson To Join Ice Cube's Basketball League BIG3 for Retired NBA Players

NBA Legend Allen Iverson To Join Ice Cube's Basketball League BIG3 for Retired NBA Players
Ex-NBA Player Orien Greene Arrested After Broking Into House And Molesting Woman

Ex-NBA Player Orien Greene Arrested After Breaking Into House And Molesting Woman

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics