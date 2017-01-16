'The Big Bang Theory' Season 10 Episode 13 'The Romance Recalibration' Centers On Leonard And Penny's Unusual Relationship Agreement

As the 'Big Bang Theory' Season 10 Episode 13 delays more the anticipation of its viewers, they are not failing on giving promo videos, and teaser photos to their avid fans who just can't wait for January 19. Much to the viewer's disappointment, there has been no new episodes for last week as each new episode gives a whole new level of hilarity from the nerdy the bunch. Episode 13 'The Romance Recalibration' will once again bring its viewers to feats of laughter as one of them encounter another dilemma on their relationship while viewers anticipate what baby Hailey will bring to her indulging parents.

As SpoilersGuide reports, 'The Romance Recalibration' episode centers on Penny and Leonard's relationship which is having some quality time problems. Penny hopes for a romantic Leonard to treat her with candlelight dinners and flowers, but was faced with his usual agenda of playing video games. When Penny feels that Leonard seems to be taking her for granted, she went on a Spa weekend with Amy to cool things off between her and her husband.

While the situation gets a bit tenser, Penny and Leonard reached out for another one of Sheldon's riotous support and asked him to construct a 'Couple of Contract'. Sheldon was more than willing to do it his way and was hilariously hinting the Leonard-Penny Relationship Agreement to a divorce. Meanwhile, The Siver Times reports the overwhelming support of Raj to Howard in fixing the nursery's floorboard; hopefully baby Hailey will be a bit calmer on Episode 13.

It sure is one week worth of waiting, as the 'Big Bang Theory' commits to their viewers a more fantastic and funny team up of the nerdy bunch. A promise of season 11, CBS president Glenn Geller has already confirmed the good news with actors Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, and Johnny Galecki's contracts renewed. This and more as 'The Big Bang Theory' continues to be the hit TV series in American, 'The Romance Recalibrated' airs on January 19, 8 pm E.S.T on CBS.