Kourtney Kardashian Spotted With Her Once 'Boy Toy’ Justin Bieber; Are They Getting Back Together

Kourtney Kardashian has been spotted with her former fling Justin Bieber in West Hollywood. Kardashian has quite a controversial past for her relationships or as sources say 'boy toys'.

According to Us Weekly, they were seen at the Peppermint Club over the weekend. The 37-year old was looking rather sexy donning a sheer lace top, which exposed her nipples. Meanwhile, Bieber went for a more casual look with a gray hoodie and baseball cap.

According to an insider the pair arrived separately. Bieber, 22 came in with his friends, including Liam Payne. The singer spent around two hours at the venue, unlike Kourtney who came in second and just stayed for about 15 minutes.

Advertisement

After their run-in, the duo went to the celebrity hot spot Delilah and stayed there for as late as 2 a.m. he insider claimed that the meeting was mere platonic and there was nothing romantic about it.

Bieber and Kourtney started eyeing each other during the summer of 2015 and things got heated up in the September of the same year. During the same time, Kourtney broke up with her boyfriend if nine years and father of her three kids, Scott Disick.

It was reported that even when they were together, neither were serious about the relationship and were just having fun. "It's been a deep flirtation for months. He's obviously close to the family. It's just one of those things where it makes Kourtney feel good about herself. It's not serious at all. This young guy is into her, he thinks she's hot and she's older. She just wants to have fun," a source told People.

Kourtney is in a cordial relationship with Scott, with whom she share thee children, daughter Penelope, 4, and sons Mason, 7, and Reign, 2. Kourtney also had a recent rendezvous phase with a 23-year-old model named Younes Bendjima before breaking things up.