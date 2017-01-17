Jealous Justin Bieber Claims Selena-The Weeknd Pair Is A Publicity Stunt; The New Couple Determined To Prove Their Love

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd is going strong, rather too soon too strong. The "Same old Love" singer seems to be determined to make this one relationship work.

According to Hollywood Life, when Selena and Abel Makkonen Tesfaye was spotted locking lips many believed it to be just a publicity stunt. Others speculated that the relationship is just to boost their career, since both of them had quite troubled 2016, Selena with her depression and Abel with his major drug problem which slowed down their music career.

However, sources tell how serious the young couple is for each other. "Selena's aware of the new report claiming she's just using The Weeknd," Hollywood Life quoted an insider saying. "She's determined to prove all the doubters and haters wrong. She's looking forward to making this relationship work!"

However, people who has very less faith in the new couple, interestingly enough Selena's ex Justin Bieber seems to be one of them. According to TMZ, sources stated that Bieber has been there where The Weeknd is today. The "Sorry" singer knows that Selena is only using him for promotion.

Sources further added that Selena and Abel are working on a new music project together and showing up in front of paparazzi is just a ploy to market that video when it comes out.

It has been reported that Justin is not at all fazed by all the Selena-The Weeknd news, because he feels that all of this is "cookie-cutter stuff". Apparently, Selena has been rumored to promote her several new launches by conveniently linking herself with her collab singer including Nick Jonas, Zedd and now with The Weeknd.

The Weeknd has been lusting for Selena for quite some time now. The singer has even praised her girlfriend's derriere in one of his songs, Party Monster.