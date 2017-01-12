Selena Gomez Posts Almost Nude Pic Just A Day After Being Spotted Kissing The Weeknd

After taking a hiatus from public eye for few months, Selena Gomez is again donning the headlines. This time for being spotted kissing a new guy and wearing thongs.

As per Radar Online, Selena Gomez has been spotted kissing singer Abel Makkonen Tesfaye or professionally known as The Weeknd in LA. Ironically he just completed his rehab tenure after admitting that he was a heavy drug user.

Selena and Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd did not seem shy about their PDA at all on their date night at Giorgio Baldi in LA.

In an interview with The Guardian, Abel confessed that he was too deep into drugs and smoked weed when he was just 11. And as he grew up he started doing hard drugs like cocaine, mushrooms, MDMA and more.

"Drugs were a crutch for me. I'll be completely honest with you," The Guardian quoted The Weeknd saying. "The past couple of albums, I do get back to that. ... Sometimes you're like, I can't do this sober."

The Weeknd also admitted that he has trouble maintaining serious relationships. He has been in an on-off relationship with model Bella Hadid before breaking it off in November.

Meanwhile, Selena was also in rehab for three months for issues related to depression and anxiety. She and Justin Bieber split ways in summer 2016.

Sources told Radar Online that the "Hands to Myself" singer has been advised by rehab doctors to steer clear of negative people and negativity. This was the reason she has been cutting out Taylor Swift from her life.

It seems like Selena Gomez is not taking things slowly as fans expected. In a recent Instagram picture she showcased her sexy body by wearing almost nothing, as per Huffington Post.

Photographer Mert Alas took this jaw dropping pic. Selena Gomez posed in front of a mirror in nothing but a gold thong, and a towel covering her chest all the time giving a seductive look.