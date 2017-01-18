The Royals Rumored To Be Ashamed Of Meghan Markleâ€™s Family; Actressâ€™ Half-Brother Gets Arrested For Gun Offence

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship has been going on pretty strong. However, everything came to a halt when Meghan's half-brother got arrested for gun offences tainting the family name to the Royals.

According to Mirror, the American actress' half brother Thomas Markle Jr. was recently charged with holding a gun to his girlfriend Darlene Blount's head because of a drunken feud, followed by an arrest on gun offence.

Needless to say, Meghan being so involved with the Royals now, news like this coming from her family is likely to put her possible in-laws in some discomfort. And Markles have apologized exactly for this.

Mirror reported that Thomas Markle Jr's son Tyler apologized for any negative affect such news might have caused to Meghan's reputation in front of the Royals.

"He knows it is an embarrassment to Meghan and the family. He is very sorry and is apologizing to everyone. He just needs some time to heal and reflect on life. But he wants to apologies for everything. He is in the spotlight now and everyone gets to see his flaws," The sun quoted Tyler saying.

Contradicting this apology, Mail Online reports that Markle Jr denied that any statement was ever issued by his son. However, he mentioned that he is okay now and this arrest is not what it seemed. There is some inside details which the media and public don't know so everything shouldn't be taken on face value.

The arrest news came right after Prince Harry officially introduced girlfriend Meghan to his sister-in-law Kate Middleton, in presence of Prince William. Sources revealed that the meeting went very well and the "Suits" actress even gifted Kate a dream journal for her birthday.

It was also reported that Prince Harry is very serious about Meghan and want this relationship to take a more serious turn in future.