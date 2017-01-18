Photowipe Deletes In A Swipe â€“ Odd Deleted Photo Folder Helps Recover Accidentally Deleted Photos

Photowipe has made photo file management simple and clutter-free. Users can easily delete unwanted shots by swiping these over to a trash bin. No need to transfer to another screen or open a gallery folder to do this at all. A special feature also allows users to recover accidentally deleted photos in 30 days. Photowipe is now available for free at the app store.

Digital Trends called Photowipe an iOS app that simplifies the process of deleting unwanted photos. Created by App Department, Photowipe as quite similar to Apple's Photo app but with a more seamless way to manage photos with the use of hand gestures.

After Photowipe is downloaded, it will ask permission to access the phone's gallery of images through the Camera Roll. Access Photowipe to manage photos and it will lead you to a screen with the first image in a larger version. If a user wants to keep the photo, he can swipe to the next but if he wants to delete the image he simply swipes it to a trash bin and move on.

Another great Photowipe feature is that it keeps a folder with the deleted image for 30 days. This allows users to retrieve accidentally-deleted photos. Users may clean up this folder by tapping the trash icon and then confirming clean up. Usually photos are deleted because these take up space but Photowipe considers that some images could be unknowingly placed in the trash bin.

Photo Apps iOS once reported on cool apps that allow users to swipe and delete photos instantly. However, iOS apps such as Flick Clean and Swipe Clean do not have a special deleted photo folder feature. When photos are swipe-deleted, images are removed from the phone permanently.

Photowipe is currently available at the app store without any cost. Users are recommended to try Photowipe to find out how easy and carefully photos are deleted and in some cases, restored, in an iOS phone.