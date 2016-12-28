Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Leaked Video Shows 360-Degree View of the New Galaxy J7: Sleek, Clean & Packed With Cool Specs

By Lee Mijares (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 28, 2016 04:58 AM EST
Samsung Galaxy J7(Photo : Samsung Official Website)

Samsung Galaxy J7(Photo : Samsung Official Website)

Just when everyone thought it was the end of the line for Samsung mobile due to the unfortunate worldwide Samsung Galaxy 7 recall, here comes Galaxy J7 (2017). Renders of the talked about Samsung flagship phone has been leaked online and it looks very promising indeed. The Galaxy J7 (2017) is proof that Samsung wants to claim the throne in mobile devices once more.

Phones Arena reported that everyone thought that the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) was just a rumor until October when specs and details of the phone were identified. The Galaxy J7 (2017) appeared at Zuaba, an export and import company from India that registers all kinds of electronics that are imported in the country.

After Zuaba, a Galaxy J7 (2017) 360 degree video was leaked online giving prospective users an idea what to expect when it comes to the appearance and initial specs of the phone. The phone is 51.34 x 76.20 x 8 mm but the weight is still unknown. It has a 5.5-inch display with full HD at 1080p. The 2016 version has only 720p.

Reports further say that the 2017 version will use an octa-core Qualcomm or Exynos processor, 3GB RAM and 16GB internal storage.  It will have a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. The Galaxy J7 (2017) will be Nougat ready.

Meanwhile, Digital Trends credited @OnLeaks and 91mobiles for the 360-degree leaked video. Overall, the Galaxy J7 (2017) has a sleeker, cleaner look with a flat back panel. An obvious change was the speaker holes were moved to the right side of the phone; this was initially from the bottom of the device. A 3.5mm headphone jack is present at the bottom alongside a micro USB port.

The Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) will be out next year. There are no news yet when it will be unveiled but it will likely be sometime March when the Galaxy J7 (2016) was launched.

 

