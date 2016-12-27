Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 | Updated at 1:33 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 News & Rumors: LG-Battery Note 8 Phablet Coming; Expected Specs [DETAILS]

By Mariel Mae Peralta (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 27, 2016 11:40 AM EST
Samsung Unveils Its New Galaxy Note 7

Samsung Unveils Its New Galaxy Note 7(Photo : Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

There are recent reports that say that Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 is still coming in 2017. It follows the disastrous Samsung Galaxy Note 7 which had to be recalled due to instances reported by consumers of it catching fire. With that said, the Note 7 production has permanently ended a few months earlier.

Despite the explosion controversy, many consumers still stay loyal to their Galaxy Note 7. This means that Samsung may be rolling out the Galaxy Note 8 sometime next year. According to iDigital Times, this seems to be the case as the Note 8 release was planned before its announcement which is the same as its predecessors including that of the Note 7.

The Galaxy Note 8 is rumored to be released by August instead of Samsung's usual schedule of September to October in order to compete with Apple's iPhone 7 line. Apple is speculated to have three new and different iPhone 7 models coming in the next year so it is possible that Samsung may adjust their release for the Note 8 as well.

According to Yahoo, Samsung has collaborated with LG in order to replace the Note 8 batteries to minimize the same incident they had with the Note 7. If the new phablet is coming, consumers are expecting improved features including a 4K resolution dual display and a new S voice system that could compete with Apple's Siri which can respond to voice commands and more.

Other features that are expected for the Note 8 are improved S-Pens which the outlet says that Samsung has applied a patent for that includes a speaker within the device. The Note 8 is also expected to have bigger RAM at 6GB and a 128 internal storage which can be expanded with a MicroSD card.

Are you excited for the possibility of Samsung releasing the Galaxy Note 8? Let us know in the comments below.

SEE ALSO

Samsung Galaxy S8 Release Date, Price & News: S8 Line to Feature Bigger Specs; 8GB RAM, 256 Internal Storage [RUMORS]

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus Specs, Price, News & Update: New Smartphones to be Unveiled Next Year [RUMORS]

'Friday the 13th: The Game' Beta News & Updates: Jason Voorhees Can Be Defeated; Here's How [DETAILS]

'Gravity Rush 2' Release Date & News: See What Kat and Raven are up to in 'Gravity Rush' Anime [VIDEO]

Tagssamsung galaxy note 8, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 news, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 rumors, Galaxy Note 8, samsung, LG, Note 8

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

BHP Billiton news Chevron news

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

Publix First To Offer Free Antibiotics To Customers

7 Common Myths About Science & Health Gonna Busted At The End Of 2016

Scientists proved wrong 7 misconceptions about Science and health throughout this year.
A small group of tourists walk toward the entrance to a tomb in The Valley of the Kings on October 23, 2013 in Luxor, Egypt.

Discovered, Compelling Evidence Of New Ancient Tombs at Egypt [VIDEO]
Nativity of Jesus, ca 1512-1513

A Nativity Scene in Ancient Egyptian Painting Was Discovered To Be 5000 Years Old [VIDEO]
One of the two ancient bronze coins, which according to Israel Antiquities Authority archaeologists were struck by the Roman procurator of Judea, Valerius Gratus, in the year 17/18 CE.

Ancient Bronze coin found in Jerusalem
Art history files - 1.1. predynastic period - Ancient egypt

Hot Discovery: Ancient Pottery Unveils Evidence Of Cooking Plants
winter road conditions

What Is Black Ice. What Makes It So Dangerous
Night Diamond

Scientists Created A Hexagonal Diamond, Harder Than The Regular Diamond

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Jose Fernandez's Fatal Boat Accident: Marlins' Star Pitcher was set to Become First Time Father With Girlfriend Carla Mendoza

Satanic Afterschool Clubs Targeting American Elementary Schools

Closure for Fidencio Sanchez: $389,290 Check Given to Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, as Fundraising Campaign Ends

Dianey Santos, Mom of Two Girls, Shot Dead at Bus Stop in June; Now, LA Police Announce $50,000 Reward

Public Masturbation Not a Crime, Italy Supreme Court Rules - What About in the U.S.?

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Net Worth Upon News of Divorce – Their Endorsement Deals and Yearly Earnings

FULL TRANSCRIPT of Barack Obama's United Nations 2016 Speech – Watch Video of General Assembly Address - Sept. 20

Scientists Experiment Finds Egg Not Needed To Reproduce Mice; Childbirth Next?

John Oliver from 'Last Week Tonight' Wins Emmy for Outstanding Variety; Host Searches for Beyonce, Talks Donald Trump

Domestic Terrorism in NY and NJ? Bombing Locations for Weekend Explosions and Suspect Investigation

'Sully' Movie Review Roundup: A Look Into Tom Hanks' Latest Film, $35.5 Million Opening Weekend

‘Modern Family’ Season 8 Spoilers & Release Day – Haley Finds Herself, Sofia’s Business Takes off and Lily is Growing Up

Should Your Intimate Friendship Be Considered an Emotional Affair?

4-Year-Old Starts Sex Change Before Kindergarten

Latina Virginia Teen Worker Left With 'We Only Tip Citizens' Receipt, Couple Banned

Sex and Porn Addiction Rising, Effects Could be Devastating: Report

New Texas State Gun Law Allows College Students to Legally Arm Themselves on Campus Grounds

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

The Infiltator
Entertainment

Exclusive Interview: Yul Vasquez Talks about the Family Environment on 'The Infiltrator'
Roberto Devreux
Entertainment

Metropolitan Opera 2015-16 Review: Sondra Radvanovsky, Elina Garanca & Superstar Cast Deliver Searing Vocal Drama
Krisha
Entertainment

Review: Krisha's Fantastic Editing Puts Viewers on Increasing Edge
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics