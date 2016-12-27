Samsung Galaxy Note 8 News & Rumors: LG-Battery Note 8 Phablet Coming; Expected Specs [DETAILS]

There are recent reports that say that Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 is still coming in 2017. It follows the disastrous Samsung Galaxy Note 7 which had to be recalled due to instances reported by consumers of it catching fire. With that said, the Note 7 production has permanently ended a few months earlier.

Despite the explosion controversy, many consumers still stay loyal to their Galaxy Note 7. This means that Samsung may be rolling out the Galaxy Note 8 sometime next year. According to iDigital Times, this seems to be the case as the Note 8 release was planned before its announcement which is the same as its predecessors including that of the Note 7.

The Galaxy Note 8 is rumored to be released by August instead of Samsung's usual schedule of September to October in order to compete with Apple's iPhone 7 line. Apple is speculated to have three new and different iPhone 7 models coming in the next year so it is possible that Samsung may adjust their release for the Note 8 as well.

According to Yahoo, Samsung has collaborated with LG in order to replace the Note 8 batteries to minimize the same incident they had with the Note 7. If the new phablet is coming, consumers are expecting improved features including a 4K resolution dual display and a new S voice system that could compete with Apple's Siri which can respond to voice commands and more.

Other features that are expected for the Note 8 are improved S-Pens which the outlet says that Samsung has applied a patent for that includes a speaker within the device. The Note 8 is also expected to have bigger RAM at 6GB and a 128 internal storage which can be expanded with a MicroSD card.

Are you excited for the possibility of Samsung releasing the Galaxy Note 8? Let us know in the comments below.