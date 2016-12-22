'Friday the 13th: The Game' Beta News & Updates: Jason Voorhees Can Be Defeated; Here's How [DETAILS]

"Friday the 13th: The Game" is a game that was made possible due to a Kickstarter campaign. The game has made a lot of waves since it stars the iconic Jason Vorhees and is based on the cult classic horror "Friday the 13th." It has been revealed that the seemingly immortal horror icon can actually be defeated when it was previously thought he was immune to attacks.

"Friday the 13th: The Game" is a multiplayer horror survival game in a 1 vs 7 style starring Jason Vorhees. The object is to survive from becoming Jason's victim because the game ends when everyone falls victim to the horror icon. In the movies, Jason seemingly can't be defeated and it has been debated whether the same can be said for him in "Friday the 13th: The Game."

According to Game Rant, a thread on Reddit details the many attempted ways to off Jason in "Friday the 13th: The Game" but none of the ways seem to work thus far. However, it was revealed that Jason can be defeated but he cannot be killed.

Advertisement

Additionally, a Reddit user said that Jason can be defeated in "Friday the 13th: The Game" when players are able to control him. He can be commanded to fall to his death by walking off the map.

While you wait! Here's how to play the game! https://t.co/3EvZ7K9hQi (Courtesy; someone broke NDA and posted these today. For shame.) — Friday the 13th Game (@Friday13thGame) December 20, 2016

The details of "Friday the 13th: The Game" were spilled when one of the players who had access to the beta of the game broke the non-disclosure agreement and posted screenshots of the game online. Game Revolution adds that the images were verified by the game's official account as they posted the link to the album of the screenshots. The beta for "Friday the 13th: The Game" ends on December 24 and will be released by 2017.

Advertisement

Are you waiting to get your hands on "Friday the 13th: The Game" once it goes out of beta and released in 2017? Let us know what you think in the comments below.