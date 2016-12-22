‘Reisdent Evil 7’ Latest News & Update: Albert Wesker to Return in Game; Preorder Now on Steam to Get 24% Off [RUMORS]

"Resident Evil 7" is Capcom's latest installment to their highly popular survival horror franchise. The game is expected to be released by January 24, 2017 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. There have been rumors that a classic character by the name of Albert Wesker will be in the game.

There is a new PC demo currently out for "Resident Evil 7" called Beginning hour. Data miners who are fans of the game were able to discover something inside the codes of the game and posted it on Reddit, as noted by Eurogamer.

According to the data miners, fans who will play "Resident Evil 7" when it comes out might witness the return of the series' popular antagonist Albert Wesker. There were reportedly a lot of files that referenced the name "Albert."

Advertisement

While of course, it could be a different character entirely but one of the Reddit posters questioned why Capcom would choose that name out of all names for "Resident Evil 7." Additionally, there is also a file name that refers to "Albert" as the last boss for "Resident Evil 7" as well.

Another Wesker was also mentioned by the data miners. Cinema Blend reports that if Albert Wesker is not in the game, a certain Eveline Wesker may be in "Resident Evil 7" instead. Eveline may be a relative of Wesker and the two may also be in the game at the same time as there is a command in the game code that the two will be wielding handguns.

With the release of the "Resident Evil 7" demo on PC via Steam, those who will pre-order their digital copy through the client will get 24% off. GMG is offering 26% off the game through their website. Along with savings by preordering, players will also have access to bonus items for "Resident Evil 7."

In other news, data miners were also able to discover multiple endings for "Resident Evil 7." The game may possibly have "bad" and "true" endings depending on the actions that players choose for their character.

Advertisement

Do you think Albert Wesker will be in the game together with Eveline Wesker? Do you think Eveline is related to Jake Muller, Albert's son? Tell us what you think in the comment section below.