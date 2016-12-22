'NieR: Automata' Release Date, News & Update: Platinum's RPG Sequel PS4 Demo Out Now; Live Stream Coming December 27 [DETAILS]

"NieR: Automata" is Platinum Games' and Square Enix's sequel to the first game that was released in 2010. The game is an action role-playing game (RPG) and is quickly becoming one of the most sought after games for 2017 when it releases. A PlayStation 4 demo is currently available in Japan with the world following closely behind.

The PS4 demo for "NieR: Automata" is brief and can be finished in less than an hour. According to The Verge, the demo does not reveal the scope of the entirety of the game but it does provide some preview of how the gameplay goes with regards to mostly melee and some ranged weapons.

Numerous reports have gone to say that "NieR: Automata" has a satisfying combat system that will satisfy action RPG fans and fans of the first game. The game will follow an android named 2B and her companion 9S which is the no longer used prototype for A2.

"NieR: Automata" is set to be released for the PS4 and PC. Japan will have the first PS4 release on February 23, 2017 followed by North America on March 7 and Europe on March 10. According to Gematsu, a PC release for "NieR: Automata" is planned to be released next year as well but there is no official date yet.

More information on "NieR: Automata" is coming soon next week on December 27, 2017. A live stream event hosted by Square Enix will go live on the date starting 20:00 JST on YouTube. "NieR: Automata" producer Yosuke Saito, designers Takahisa Taura and Isao Negishi along with director Yoko Taro will hype the game more for next year as they showcase more news about the game.

Are you excited to play the sequel "NieR: Automata" next year? Tell us what you think by writing your comments in the section below.