A new miniscule moth with a wingspan of 0.4 inches is the first species that is named after Donald Trump called Neopalpa donaldtrumpi, that has a yellow and white scales that resembles Mr. Trump's signature hairstyle. The purpose behind of this decision of the name is to convey more extensive public attention regardless the need to keep protecting delicate habitats in the US that is still contain various undescribed species.

According to LiveScience, the moth's territory reaches out from the Southern California in the U.S. through Baja California in Mexico, which the president-elect proposed a wall along the border between the two nations. Vazrick Nazari stated in an email with high hopes that Donald Trump will take it with a good spirit as it is proposed, as it needs the next administration to keep ensuring vulnerable and fragile habitat over the United States. This is the first species to hold up under the president-elect's name, Trump's haircut likewise inspired the casual moniker "Trumpapillar".

However, the president-elect's team did not instantly answer to a requested compliment about the said moth, according to The Washington Post report. Nazari found the new species while examining moth specimens from the Bohart Museum of Entomology in California during an investigation of the North American moth family Gelechiidae, also called twirler moths. The moth has its distinctive wing example and its unique DNA barcode that quickly flagged it as a new and undescribed species.

Nazari wrote in his published journal that the insects are among the biggest group of creatures on this planet, however, the quantity of the individuals studying them becomes small. The universe of insects is fascinating and there is a great deal to find, as evident by this new species that comes from California. Nazari added that lending a recognizable name to another species can help encourage the public, not only for the new found creature but as well as for the biological community that inhabits and the dangers it might face.

Nazari was still hoping that the president will make a preservation of such delicate biological systems in the U.S. as his top priority. Considering that their biological systems still contain numerous unfamiliar and undescribed species, and should be ensured for future generations.