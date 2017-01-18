Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Huawei Maimang 5, G9 Plus Android 7.0 Beta Update Now Available

Visitors passing the stand of Huawei at the 2016 IFA consumer electronics trade fair on September 2, 2016 in Berlin, Germany.

Huawei has already started rolling out the newest Android 7.0 Nougat update on Huawei G9 Plus and its Chinese counterpart, the Maimang 5. The beta update has a build number of B330 and supports devices with a B150 build or a B159 build. But instead of a mass rollout, Huawei's Nougat update in beta stages is only available for a limited number.

According to Mobile Scout , the first batch of the update is only available to the first 300 users who will try and update their devices. 

Some users of the handsets may find the limited update a disadvantage. But this also means that only a limited number of handsets can be affected if ever something goes wrong upon testing the beta stages of the update.

Prior to the Nougat beta update of the Huawei G9 Plus/Maimang 5, Huawei has also released the same for their Honor 5C handset. The Huawei P9 and Mate 8 have been updated to run the latest version of Android and there have been no reports of any problem so far from users.

In other news, GSM Arena also provided a timeline of the Android update starting from the beta recruiting stages, its first and second versions and the actual experience version for the log releases. After a few more works, the Android 7.0 Nougat beta update for the Huawei G9 Plus/Maimang 5 is likely to be phased out after Huawei rolls out the official over-the-air update for the latest Android version.

The Huawei G9 Plus and Maimang 5 are similar handsets, the latter being the Chinese variant, powered by the powerful Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor. The smartphones are available for 3GB and 4GB variants with 32GB and 64GB worth of internal storage respectively. Both has been released last 2016 in July equipped  with Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

The beta rollout is also the first major upgrade for the Huawei G9 Plus and Maimang 5 after the handset became available last year in July.

