Saturday, December 31, 2016 | Updated at 1:39 PM ET

Huawei Nova Nougat Beta Update Now Available

First Posted: Dec 30, 2016 11:38 AM EST
Huawei finally starts rolling out its much-awaited Android 7.0 Nougat software update for two of its popular handsets - the Huawei Mate 8 and P9.

The company had been running a beta program for the Android N update. Now, according to a new rumor, the company is poised to finally release the final build of Android 7.0 Nougat for the two smartphones on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

According to The Android Soul, Huawei P9 and the Mate 8 finally getting a taste of Android 7.0 Nougat.

The Huawei Nova Nougat update comes with firmware version B321 and will be rolling out to select 500 users. The update is available for the Huawei Nova B153 variant only.

Interestingly, just earlier this week, Huawei had outlined its roadmap for the Android 7.0 Nougat rollout for six of its handsets. According to the company's plan, the Mate 8 and the P9 smartphones would be the first in line to receive the Android 7.0 Nougat software update. The P9 Plus, P9 lite, Nova and Nova Plus would follow suit, Tech Times has learned.

Huawei has been running the Android 7.0 Nougat beta program for the P9 since July and the news of the final build's arrival will be welcomed by the handset's owners.

Huawei has previously revealed that the Android N update will arrive with the company's Android user interface i.e. EMUI version 5.0. It has also asserted that the software update will likely be rolled out in Q1 2017. Therefore, if the OS is allegedly pushed out a month earlier on Dec. 7, users of either smartphone in the United States should expect the update to make its way to their device by early 2017.

Huawei's B321 Nougat firmware first rolled out to the company's P9 Plus device on December 27, 2016. It was the second Nougat beta firmware for the device after the initial B312 beta firmware. 

