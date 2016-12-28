Complete List of NVIDIA Shield games on Sale for Android TV, GeForce NOW

Alienware Hosts Virtual Reality And Gaming VIP Party During E3, Powered By NVIDIA And Intel, At 3D Live Studio in Los Angeles, CA on Monday, June 13, 2016(Photo : Getty Images)

NVIDIA is out on sale with their games from up to 85% of discount for Android TV and GeForce NOW. With that being said, below is the complete list of games that are on sale for the holiday season.

With NVIDIA Shield, there are a variety of premium games and apps to choose from. The games could be purchased for Android TV where Android games are offered and are available on Google Play Store, and also, through NVIDIA's GeForce NOW.

On an update from Android Authority, the sale started last December 22 and ends on December 28.

Here are some of the games to choose from:

Google Android

"American Dad Pinball" - Regular price ($1.99), Sale price ($0.99)

"Archer Pinball" - Regular price ($1.99), Sale price ($0.99)

"Arma Tactics" - Regular price ($4.02), Sale price ($1.05)

"Bob's Burgers Pinball" - Regular price ($1.99), Sale price ($0.99)

"Charge Shot" - Regular price ($7.99), Sale price ($3.99)

"Chariot" - Regular price ($7.49), Sale price ($2.99)

"Door Kickers" - Regular price ($4.99), Sale price ($0.99)

"Exiles" - Regular price ($6.99), Sale price ($3.50)

GeForce NOW

The Android T.V. hasn't made any considerable boom in the gaming market despite not being a technology, several companies find it attractive enough to make significant sales.

The much-needed upgrade will be introduced by broadening the capabilities of such consoles like the NVIDIA Shield that will have other companies eventually follow suit.

NVIDIA Shield is the best way to enjoy premium Google Android games.

Nvidia Corporation is an American technology company based in Santa Clara, California.