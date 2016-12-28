Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 | Updated at 1:13 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Complete List of NVIDIA Shield games on Sale for Android TV, GeForce NOW

By Staff Reporter (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 28, 2016 06:56 AM EST
Alienware Hosts Virtual Reality And Gaming VIP Party During E3, Powered By NVIDIA And Intel, At 3D Live Studio in Los Angeles, CA on Monday, June 13, 2016

Alienware Hosts Virtual Reality And Gaming VIP Party During E3, Powered By NVIDIA And Intel, At 3D Live Studio in Los Angeles, CA on Monday, June 13, 2016(Photo : Getty Images)

NVIDIA is out on sale with their games from up to 85% of discount for Android TV and GeForce NOW. With that being said, below is the complete list of games that are on sale for the holiday season.

With NVIDIA Shield, there are a variety of premium games and apps to choose from. The games could be purchased for Android TV where Android games are offered and are available on Google Play Store, and also, through NVIDIA's GeForce NOW.

On an update from Android Authority, the sale started last December 22 and ends on December 28.

Here are some of the games to choose from:

Google Android

"American Dad Pinball" - Regular price ($1.99), Sale price ($0.99)

"Archer Pinball" - Regular price ($1.99), Sale price ($0.99)

"Arma Tactics" - Regular price ($4.02), Sale price ($1.05)

"Bob's Burgers Pinball" - Regular price ($1.99), Sale price ($0.99)

"Charge Shot" - Regular price ($7.99), Sale price ($3.99)

"Chariot" - Regular price ($7.49), Sale price ($2.99)

"Door Kickers" - Regular price ($4.99), Sale price ($0.99)

"Exiles" - Regular price ($6.99), Sale price ($3.50)

"Android Authority 0" - Regular price ($1.99), Sale price ($0.99)

"Android Authority 1" - Regular price ($1.99), Sale price ($0.99)

GeForce NOW

"Android Authority 2" - Regular price ($14.99), Sale price ($7.50)

"Android Authority 3" - Regular price ($19.99), Sale price ($12.00)

"Android Authority 4" - Regular price ($19.99), Sale price ($12.00)

"Android Authority 5" - Regular price ($19.99), Sale price ($10.00)

"Android Authority 6" - Regular price ($54.99), Sale price ($16.50)

"Android Authority 7" - Regular price ($14.99), Sale price ($3.75)

"Android Authority 8" - Regular price ($39.99), Sale price ($24.00)

The Android T.V. hasn't made any considerable boom in the gaming market despite not being a technology, several companies find it attractive enough to make significant sales.

The much-needed upgrade will be introduced by broadening the capabilities of such consoles like the NVIDIA Shield that will have other companies eventually follow suit.

NVIDIA Shield is the best way to enjoy premium Google Android games.

Nvidia Corporation is an American technology company based in Santa Clara, California.

SEE ALSO

Nintendo Coming Soon on Mobile this 2017: 'Super Mario Run' Available on Android Soon

'Samsung Galaxy S8' Latest News, Updates: Samsung to introduce ‘Beast mode’ Feature?

'Pokemon Sun and Moon' News, Updates: Trading Cards Available Soon in Japan

'Shadowhunters' Season 2 Spoilers: Episode 1 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Released; UK Air Date Revealed

TagsNVIDIA, Nvidia Shield, Android TV, GeForce Now, Mobile Games

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Castro's funeral Castro's sister

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

Publix First To Offer Free Antibiotics To Customers

7 Common Myths About Science & Health Gonna Busted At The End Of 2016

Scientists proved wrong 7 misconceptions about Science and health throughout this year.
A small group of tourists walk toward the entrance to a tomb in The Valley of the Kings on October 23, 2013 in Luxor, Egypt.

Discovered, Compelling Evidence Of New Ancient Tombs at Egypt [VIDEO]
Nativity of Jesus, ca 1512-1513

A Nativity Scene in Ancient Egyptian Painting Was Discovered To Be 5000 Years Old [VIDEO]
One of the two ancient bronze coins, which according to Israel Antiquities Authority archaeologists were struck by the Roman procurator of Judea, Valerius Gratus, in the year 17/18 CE.

Ancient Bronze coin found in Jerusalem
Art history files - 1.1. predynastic period - Ancient egypt

Hot Discovery: Ancient Pottery Unveils Evidence Of Cooking Plants
winter road conditions

What Is Black Ice. What Makes It So Dangerous
Night Diamond

Scientists Created A Hexagonal Diamond, Harder Than The Regular Diamond

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Jose Fernandez's Fatal Boat Accident: Marlins' Star Pitcher was set to Become First Time Father With Girlfriend Carla Mendoza

Satanic Afterschool Clubs Targeting American Elementary Schools

Closure for Fidencio Sanchez: $389,290 Check Given to Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, as Fundraising Campaign Ends

Dianey Santos, Mom of Two Girls, Shot Dead at Bus Stop in June; Now, LA Police Announce $50,000 Reward

Public Masturbation Not a Crime, Italy Supreme Court Rules - What About in the U.S.?

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Net Worth Upon News of Divorce – Their Endorsement Deals and Yearly Earnings

FULL TRANSCRIPT of Barack Obama's United Nations 2016 Speech – Watch Video of General Assembly Address - Sept. 20

Scientists Experiment Finds Egg Not Needed To Reproduce Mice; Childbirth Next?

John Oliver from 'Last Week Tonight' Wins Emmy for Outstanding Variety; Host Searches for Beyonce, Talks Donald Trump

Domestic Terrorism in NY and NJ? Bombing Locations for Weekend Explosions and Suspect Investigation

'Sully' Movie Review Roundup: A Look Into Tom Hanks' Latest Film, $35.5 Million Opening Weekend

‘Modern Family’ Season 8 Spoilers & Release Day – Haley Finds Herself, Sofia’s Business Takes off and Lily is Growing Up

Should Your Intimate Friendship Be Considered an Emotional Affair?

4-Year-Old Starts Sex Change Before Kindergarten

Latina Virginia Teen Worker Left With 'We Only Tip Citizens' Receipt, Couple Banned

Sex and Porn Addiction Rising, Effects Could be Devastating: Report

New Texas State Gun Law Allows College Students to Legally Arm Themselves on Campus Grounds

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

The Infiltator
Entertainment

Exclusive Interview: Yul Vasquez Talks about the Family Environment on 'The Infiltrator'
Roberto Devreux
Entertainment

Metropolitan Opera 2015-16 Review: Sondra Radvanovsky, Elina Garanca & Superstar Cast Deliver Searing Vocal Drama
Krisha
Entertainment

Review: Krisha's Fantastic Editing Puts Viewers on Increasing Edge
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics