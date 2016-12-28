Nintendo Coming Soon on Mobile this 2017: 'Super Mario Run' Available on Android Soon

Nintendo fans can look forward to an exciting 2017 as president Tatsumi Kimishima confirmed its promise to bring "Super Mario Run" on Google Android devices. The company also revealed that two to three mobile games a year are currently on its pipeline as it seeks to explore its future on mobile gadgets.

According to Gadgets 360, Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima, has officially announced that the company will be planning to release two to three mobile games per year starting from 2017. This includes "Super Mario Run" on Google Android devices next year.

The two to three mobile games a year will be determine by monetized models and targeted audiences. Nintendo will be dipping its feet in the mobile gaming industry as another source of revenue.

To kickstart this promise, classic Nintendo games "Fire Emblem" and "Animal Crossing" are reportedly on the pipeline for launch next year, Tech Crunch reports.

The commitment to at least two games on mobile a year is an intriguing yet welcome sideline as it prepares to launch its tablet-console, the Nintendo Switch. The new device promises to revolutionize gameplay and is also slated to release next year, so stay tuned for more news and updates.

Nintendo Switch is a new console that the Kyoto-based company will start selling in March, will be at the centre of an entertainment web that will include mobile gaming, theme parks and merchandising. The device has a tablet-like display unit that connects with a TV, but can also be taken out and about.

On the other hand, it is unclear whether Google Android users would be able to join in on the fun as immediately. "Super Mario Run" will be available on Android devices next year, but will still have to wait in the cold for a couple of months.