Grayson Allen News: 'Duke' Star Finally Apologized; Coach K Continues with the Suspension

Grayson Allen #3 of the Duke Blue Devils and Steven Santa Ana #22 of the Elon Phoenix react following a technical foul call on Allen at the Greensboro Coliseum on December 21, 2016.(Photo : Getty Images/Lance King)

In a game against Elon, Allen again found himself violating rules where he used his right leg to send Phoenix guard Steven Santa Ana to the floor. Because of that, Coach K suspends the potential All-American shooting guard despite his apology.

According to US Pressform, Duke University's "New Devils" Star Grayson James Allen was defending Elon University's "Phoenix" Steven Santa Ana on a drive toward the right baseline, made contact with his hip and then spun slightly off balance. But as he did, Allen lifted his leg and caught Santa Ana behind the knee.Because of that, Allen was hit with a technical foul on the play.

The 21-year old American college basketball player already apologized for his actions in those games and expressed remorse. The Big Lead notes, "I made a really bad play," he said. "I'm sorry to him - Santa Ana. I'm sorry to the officials who had to call that, I'm sorry to my team. It was selfish and taking away from them. I'm not proud of that at all."

On the other hand, Mike "Coach K" Krzyzewski gave a short statement on Duke's post-game radio regarding Grayson Allen's trip against an Elon player.

The Blue Devils' legendary head coach said it was "inexcusable."

USA Today has learned that Allen violated the ACC Sportsmanlike policy that stated, "Acts violating coach and player decorum rules shall include, but not be limited to, the following and may subject violators to reprimand or suspension from additional contests as the commissioner deems appropriate (Note: Persons, for the purposes of this section, means coaches, squad members, team attendants, band members, cheerleaders, or mascots)."

Grayson James Allen is now suspended to participate in Duke's ACC opener at Virginia Tech on New Year's Eve.