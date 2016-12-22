Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

NBA News: Numerous Big Stars Inducted In Hall Of Fame 2017

Pro Basketball Hall of Fame 2017: Full List of Nominees and Reaction

NBA has always driven out an enormous level of excitement among the viewers and the audiences. The Basketball giant is trying to keep up the same thrill with its Hall of Fame stature.The list of eligible inductees for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017 was announced on this Wednesday afternoon.

Incredibly, the list included some of the glorious names of the basketball dynasty like Mark Aguirre, Muggsy Bogues, Maurice Cheeks, Tim Hardaway, Tracy McGrady, Sidney Moncrief, Mark Price, Ben Wallace and Chris Webber.

According to Bleacher Report, North American committee nominated some superlative NBA stars like Mark Aguirre, Geese Ausbie, Bill Bertka, Muggsy Bogues*Junior, BridgemanIrv Brown, Maurice Cheeks, Terry Cummings, Charles "Lefty" Driesell, Hugh Evans, Bill Fitch, Cotton Fitzsimmons, Tim Hardaway, Del Harris, Robert Hughes, Kevin Johnson, Marques Johnson, Bobby Jones, Jerry "Tiger" Jones, Gene Keady, Rollie Massimino, Tracy McGrady, Gary McKnight, Danny Miles, Sidney Moncrief, Dick Motta, Swen Nater, Jake O'Donnell, Jim Phelan, Mark PriceJere Quinn, Glenn Robinson, Lee Rose, Bo Ryan, Bob Saulsbury, Bill Self, Jack Sikma, Steve Smith, Fred Snowden, Harry Statham, Eddie Sutton, Rudy Tomjanovich, Ben Wallace, Chris Webber and Paul Westphal.

As per a report USA Today, Women's Basketball committee has nominated some of the classic players like Leta Andrews, Jennifer Azzi, Rebecca Lobo, Muffet McGraw, Susie McConnell, Pearl Moore, Kim Mulkey, Harley Redin, Theresa Shank, Marianne Stanley, Barbara Stevens, Wayland Baptist and Theresa Weatherspoon.

As per various potential sources, this year's Hall of Fame list for 2017 is much wider than previous year's one with more attractive names. Finalists from the North American and Women's committees for the Class of 2017 will be announced at NBA All-Star on this upcoming Weekend. The Enshrinement festivities will take place September 7 to 9, 2017 in Springfield, Mass.  

