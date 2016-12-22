NBA News: Cavaliers; J.R. Smith will be Gone for a Month for a Thumb Surgery

J.R. Smith, Cleveland Cavaliers guard will be out uncertainly with a broken right thumb that requires surgery. The usual recovery time from an injury will take four to six weeks, yet the Cavaliers are not putting any timeline to return that will be built up after the surgery. X-rays was taken after the game were uncertain, however, there is further test will be done.

CP24 stated that Smith got hurt during the second quarter of Tuesday night's game in Milwaukee and did not return after the halftime of the game, however, Cavs won with a score of 114-108 for an overtime. Although the group did not state when Smith will have surgery, however, Smith's injury is the most recent and most genuine therapeutic difficulty for the Cavs. While Smith is out, coach Tyronn Lue must adjust so that Lebron James and Kyrie Irving will get exhausted during the game and finding offense somewhere else.

The Cleveland has some current program issues with Andersen and Mo Williams taking up two spots. The Cavs have been in the market to search for a reinforcement point guard, yet they found Iman Shumpert and James for just some of those minutes and could now be forced to discover another wing player. The uplifting news for Cavs is that the injury happened now and not on the further season.

Advertisement

According to ESPN, the Cavs will not press for a trade just because of Smith's injury, coach Tyronn Lue said. Lue admit that they will go to miss Smith on his effort on defense, his intense shot making, however, it is not an excuse for them. And Lue thinks that the team is ready to step up to the next challenge. However, Smith's x-ray will be taken at Bradley Center and made a trip back to Cleveland with the team to be re-evaluated before the Cavs facilitated the Bucks on the second night of a back-to-back.

Smith has a major part in the Cavs beating the Golden State in last season's NBA Finals that drops two major 3-pointers in Game 7. He held out to training camp for another contract that deals $57 million for four years. Smith has had a rough start this season, he misses five games because of his ankle problem and hyperextended knee, he still averaging 8.6 points, however, has been gradually rising out of a shooting slump.