Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, December 22, 2016 | Updated at 5:12 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

NBA News: Cavaliers; J.R. Smith will be Gone for a Month for a Thumb Surgery

By Honey A. Demecillo (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 22, 2016 04:56 AM EST
J.R. Smith Out 4-6 Weeks With Thumb Injury

J.R. Smith Out 4-6 Weeks With Thumb Injury(Photo : SportSCenter/ You Tube)

J.R. Smith, Cleveland Cavaliers guard will be out uncertainly with a broken right thumb that requires surgery. The usual recovery time from an injury will take four to six weeks, yet the Cavaliers are not putting any timeline to return that will be built up after the surgery. X-rays was taken after the game were uncertain, however, there is further test will be done.

CP24 stated that Smith got hurt during the second quarter of Tuesday night's game in Milwaukee and did not return after the halftime of the game, however, Cavs won with a score of 114-108 for an overtime. Although the group did not state when Smith will have surgery, however, Smith's injury is the most recent and most genuine therapeutic difficulty for the Cavs. While Smith is out, coach Tyronn Lue must adjust so that Lebron James and Kyrie Irving will get exhausted during the game and finding offense somewhere else.

The Cleveland has some current program issues with Andersen and Mo Williams taking up two spots. The Cavs have been in the market to search for a reinforcement point guard, yet they found Iman Shumpert and James for just some of those minutes and could now be forced to discover another wing player. The uplifting news for Cavs is that the injury happened now and not on the further season.

According to ESPN, the Cavs will not press for a trade just because of Smith's injury, coach Tyronn Lue said. Lue admit that they will go to miss Smith on his effort on defense, his intense shot making, however, it is not an excuse for them. And Lue thinks that the team is ready to step up to the next challenge. However, Smith's x-ray will be taken at Bradley Center and made a trip back to Cleveland with the team to be re-evaluated before the Cavs facilitated the Bucks on the second night of a back-to-back.

Smith has a major part in the Cavs beating the Golden State in last season's NBA Finals that drops two major 3-pointers in Game 7. He held out to training camp for another contract that deals $57 million for four years. Smith has had a rough start this season, he misses five games because of his ankle problem and hyperextended knee, he still averaging 8.6 points, however, has been gradually rising out of a shooting slump.

 

SEE ALSO

NBA Update: Russell Westbrook; Gets 6th straight of triple-double for MVP of this Season

Galaxy S7 vs. iPhone 7: A Battle of 'Best of the Best' Smartphone of 2016

NASA Update: Mars new Discovery; Troughs resulting to Carbon-Dioxide formed Spider-like

Apple MacBook Pro recommends LG 5K UltraFine monitor to used despite of the delayed Distribution

Facebook Latest News: Colored Status Background will be Exclusively for Android users only

TagsJ.R. Smith, Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Cavaliers news, Cleveland Cavaliers J.R. Smith

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

Art history files - 1.1. predynastic period - Ancient egypt

Hot Discovery: Ancient Pottery Unveils Evidence Of Cooking Plants

International scientists from University of Bristol uncovers the earliest direct evidence of humans processing plants for food in the two sites of the Libyan Sahara.
winter road conditions

What Is Black Ice. What Makes It So Dangerous
Night Diamond

Scientists Created A Hexagonal Diamond, Harder Than The Regular Diamond
Miss Canada Speaks At The National Press Club About Her Absence From The Miss World Finals In China

Miss World Canada Anastasia Lin Barred from Speaking Her Advocacy with the Press And More [VIDEO]
2500Y Old Lost Greek City Discovered around a Small Village Vlochós - Athens

Discovered, 2,500 Years Old 'Lost City' In Greece
An artist's illustration of the exoplanet HAT-P-7b, a gas giant 16 times the size of Earth with exotic winds of rubies and sapphires that is 1,000 light-years away.

Jewel clouds ? Newly Discovered Exoplanet Containing Cloud of Jewels
Gemind Meteor Shower

Geminid Meteor Shower Peaks Up During the Super Moon This Week

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Jose Fernandez's Fatal Boat Accident: Marlins' Star Pitcher was set to Become First Time Father With Girlfriend Carla Mendoza

Satanic Afterschool Clubs Targeting American Elementary Schools

Closure for Fidencio Sanchez: $389,290 Check Given to Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, as Fundraising Campaign Ends

Dianey Santos, Mom of Two Girls, Shot Dead at Bus Stop in June; Now, LA Police Announce $50,000 Reward

Public Masturbation Not a Crime, Italy Supreme Court Rules - What About in the U.S.?

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Net Worth Upon News of Divorce – Their Endorsement Deals and Yearly Earnings

FULL TRANSCRIPT of Barack Obama's United Nations 2016 Speech – Watch Video of General Assembly Address - Sept. 20

Scientists Experiment Finds Egg Not Needed To Reproduce Mice; Childbirth Next?

John Oliver from 'Last Week Tonight' Wins Emmy for Outstanding Variety; Host Searches for Beyonce, Talks Donald Trump

Domestic Terrorism in NY and NJ? Bombing Locations for Weekend Explosions and Suspect Investigation

'Sully' Movie Review Roundup: A Look Into Tom Hanks' Latest Film, $35.5 Million Opening Weekend

‘Modern Family’ Season 8 Spoilers & Release Day – Haley Finds Herself, Sofia’s Business Takes off and Lily is Growing Up

Should Your Intimate Friendship Be Considered an Emotional Affair?

4-Year-Old Starts Sex Change Before Kindergarten

Latina Virginia Teen Worker Left With 'We Only Tip Citizens' Receipt, Couple Banned

Sex and Porn Addiction Rising, Effects Could be Devastating: Report

New Texas State Gun Law Allows College Students to Legally Arm Themselves on Campus Grounds

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

The Infiltator
Entertainment

Exclusive Interview: Yul Vasquez Talks about the Family Environment on 'The Infiltrator'
Roberto Devreux
Entertainment

Metropolitan Opera 2015-16 Review: Sondra Radvanovsky, Elina Garanca & Superstar Cast Deliver Searing Vocal Drama
Krisha
Entertainment

Review: Krisha's Fantastic Editing Puts Viewers on Increasing Edge
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics