Houston Rockets Owner Leslie Alexander Continues His Philantropic Works As He Offers a Donation of $4 million to Chosen Charitiies

Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander is not at all thinking about basketball this time as he focuses not on the court but on his advocacy: to help the less fortunate through charity donations.

An attorney but enjoys more in business ventures, Leslie Alexander was tagged as Forbes Best Owner in the NBA in 2008. He seems to be the lucky charm of every NBA team he owns, as the team keeps winning championships and all while he is owns it. He is also an advocate of animal rights and a Democratic Party supporter as he has donated $15,000 for over 20 years to its candidates during the election.

On Tuesday, the #401 Richest People in the United States has publicly committed to donating $4 million to eight still unidentified charities in parts of Houston. In a recent report from CBS Local, charities must log on to Rockets.com to apply as details of philanthropic work are indicated. All chosen to participate charities will be announced in January during a special event.

According to a report from The News Tribune, Alexander urges everyone who has the capacity to 'bring back' the blessings as an obligation to others. Since owning the team, he pushes them to give back to the community the blessing and win at the same time. The Clutch City Foundation has already given out more or less $25 million to different charities spread all through the city, his last biggest donation was a $500,000 for Houston Storm Relief Fund during the April flooding.

As a known advocate of animal rights, Alexander would like to help charities who come to this kind of aid as well as for the immigrants. But he already clarified that there will be no specific charity to help and there are no special criteria for being chosen, as all kinds of charities can be one of the lucky beneficiaries. Since 1995, Leslie Alexander has managed Clutch City Foundation and since then it has benefitted thousands of children from its programs and funding.