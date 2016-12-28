Scope Bluetooth-Enabled Ski Pole That Can Detect Avalanches: Release Date,Price, Features, Pre-Order Details Here

Mountain Hub has developed a new high-tech tool designed to keep skiers safe, even when they are venturing out into uncharted territory.

Mountain Hub has just developed a Scope Bluetooth-enabled ski poles. These devices are lightweight, durable, and built to perform well, even in deep powder. the Scope Bluetooth-enabled ski poles have a hidden snowpack probe built right in and Bluetooth connectivity that connects them to a smartphone for real-time analysis of snow conditions.

The Scope's integrated snowpack probe is a modified version of Mountain Hub's SP2, a device designed for snow safety professionals, including mountain guides and search and rescue teams.

The SP2 is a dedicated probe that can sense changes in pressure in the snow and alert skiers, snowboarders, and mountaineers to potential danger. That same technology has been shrunk to fit inside a ski pole and thus the Scope was born.

Avalanches often occur when a sheet of thick, heavy snow sits on top of a layer that is lighter and less dense.

By placing one of Mountain Hub's snowpack probes into the snow, the device is able to detect the subtle changes in pressure that are not evident from the surface. The probes can alert skiers which sections are prone to slides, allowing them avoid those areas and remain much safer in the backcountry as a result.

In the case of the Scope ski poles, that information is displayed directly on a smartphone thanks to the Bluetooth connection and a custom app for iPhone and Android.

Mountain Hub's probe is with skiers at all times and ready to provide important safety information.

The Scope is expected to make its official debut at the Outdoor Retailer convention held in January in Salt Lake City and is not expected to go on sale until the fall of 2017 with an MSRP of $499.

In the meantime, the Scope Bluetooth-enabled ski pole set is already available for pre-order for $350.