South Korea's biggest boy band, BTS, is set to embark on a world tour four years after going on hiatus. With all seven members having now completed South Korea's mandatory military service, the group has officially fulfilled their duties and is once again ready to take to the stage.

Widely considered one of the biggest comebacks in K-pop history, this era represents a powerful new chapter for fans worldwide, as the group reclaims its status as global icons.

With that in mind, ARMY are already preparing to see their idols live. However, some fans have raised concerns over reportedly high ticket prices.

Despite this, many have jokingly hinted they are ready to 'sell their kidneys' to secure a seat. So, here's how much tickets are predicted to cost — and how much you may need to budget for the tour.

BTS 2026 Comeback World Tour

The supergroup announced this week that they will release new music this spring, followed by a global tour.

BTS will mark their long-awaited live return with an extensive run beginning in April at Goyang Stadium in South Korea and continuing through March 2027, covering a 79-show schedule across major cities on five continents, including first-time stops in cities like Madrid and Brussels.

The tour will follow BTS's first new album in years on 20 March, reigniting global excitement after a nearly four-year absence, which will feature fourteen new tracks that reflect the members' personal growth and shared journey.

Presale Registration for ARMY

BigHit Music announced that presale registrations would take place in phases, confirming that ticket availability will be rolled out gradually. Following the ARMY Membership presales, tickets will then be released to the general public.

While the process may appear restrictive and limited, BigHit Music reiterated that the system has been put in place to protect fans and ensure fair access to tickets.

Presale registration opened on 14 January 2026 and closed on 19 January, with registration available exclusively through Weverse. Fans were able to select up to three cities.

The presale itself is scheduled to run from 22 to 23 January, although timings vary by city and region. General sales will begin on 24 January, with start times differing depending on the venue and local time zone.

Expected BTS Concert Ticket Prices

While official prices have not been announced, in the US and Europe, current industry analysis and historical data for their 2026 stadium tour predict that ticket prices are expected to be higher than previous tours due to immense demand and inflation.

Furthermore, previous BTS stadium tours and similar global events provide a benchmark. So, here are the current predicted ranges for the US and Europe:

Upper Bowl (Nosebleeds) - $65 – $150 / £70 – £120 / €80 – €140

- $65 – $150 / £70 – £120 / €80 – €140 Mid-Tier / Lower Bowl - $180 – $350 / £150 – £300 / €170 – €350

- $180 – $350 / £150 – £300 / €170 – €350 Premium Floor / P1 - $400 – $600 / £350 – £550 / €400 – €600

- $400 – $600 / £350 – £550 / €400 – €600 VIP / Soundcheck Packages - $800 – $2,500+ / £600 – £1,500+ / €700 – €1,800+

ARMY Notices High Ticket Prices

On Reddit, ARMY also pointed out the high ticket prices revealed for shows in South Korea and Japan — countries that have traditionally offered relatively affordable tickets for BTS concerts.

One Reddit user, insidedarkness, shared a pricing sentiment based on the Korean and Japanese ticket prices, noting that while the costs are higher than those of many other K-pop tours, they are comparable to Blackpink's recent concerts.

They noted that Western fans often find Korea and Japan to have the cheapest ticket prices, they wrote: 'if these countries have higher prices compared to the norm than I definitely think it will apply to other countries, especially Western ones.'

Referencing Blackpink's Toronto shows, one fan noted that tickets were 'infamously expensive,' with floor seats near the stage at CAD $800–$900 and VIP reaching $1,500.

While Day 1 sold out, Day 2 struggled, and many pricey tickets were later halved on Ticketmaster. Resale chaos created a 'sea of pink,' with scalpers losing out and fans snapping up last-minute deals.

But the fan noted that they don't expect BTS to face the same issues, citing their larger, dedicated fanbase and weekend shows, though ticket prices are likely to be just as high.

Although higher ticket prices have raised concerns among some fans, others were quick to defend the costs. One fan argued, 'Nah, don't compare BTS with other K-pop acts. BTS are on a scale closer to Taylor Swift, if not equal. So these prices are totally justified.'

Another echoed the sentiment, adding, 'It's literally BTS — an A-list pop act on par with major Western artists. BTS are total performers, not lacklustre. The price deserves to be high.'

Meanwhile, a Japan-based fan acknowledged the steep pricing, saying, 'As someone who lives in Japan, these are incredibly expensive, even for an overseas A-list artist performing at the Tokyo Dome.' They added, 'These prices are higher than Bruno Mars' Tokyo Dome tickets from last year.'

Despite the ongoing debate over ticket prices, some fans joked they would go to extreme lengths to secure a seat, even suggesting they might 'sell their kidneys.'

While others said they would be happy with the cheapest seats just to see their idols perform after the four-year wait.

One commented, 'I'm curious how much the cheapest tickets will be. I'm willing to be in the nosebleeds.'

With anticipation building and tickets in high demand, BTS's 2026 world tour promises to be a historic comeback — a chance for ARMY around the globe to celebrate the group's return and experience their long-awaited live performances.

