Britney Spears faces a critical legal test in California after her arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence in Ventura County on Wednesday 4 March, with a Los Angeles criminal defence lawyer warning the popstar could see her driving licence suspended and face a range of penalties if prosecutors move ahead with a DUI case.

The 44‑year‑old singer was pulled over after officers said they saw her car swerving in and out of lanes and speeding. An unknown substance was reportedly found in her vehicle, and she was taken to hospital for a blood alcohol test before being booked into custody in the early hours of Thursday and later released.

What Britney Spears' DUI Arrest Could Mean For Her Licence

Speaking to OK!, Los Angeles‑based criminal defence attorney Christopher Chaney set out the possible legal consequences if Britney Spears' case is filed as a standard first‑offence DUI with no injuries and no prior drink‑driving record.

'If the case is filed as a first‑offense misdemeanour DUI (no injuries involved and no prior DUI history), potential penalties include fines, DUI education classes, probation, and some form of driver's licence suspension or restriction through the DMV,' Chaney said.

He added that punishments typically escalate when there are aggravating factors such as a very high blood alcohol level, refusing breath or blood tests, prior DUIs or allegations of reckless driving.

Police say Spears was stopped after they saw her car moving erratically on the road. She was 'immediately' transported to hospital for her blood alcohol concentration to be checked. The reported result was 0.06. In California, the legal limit for most drivers is 0.08.

Chaney explained that, as soon as a DUI arrest is logged, the California Department of Motor Vehicles begins its own administrative case which can lead to a licence suspension independently of any court ruling.

'At the same time, the California DMV starts its own administrative process that can lead to a licence suspension,' he said. 'To challenge the suspension, you have to request a DMV hearing within 10 days, so that will likely be the first thing her legal team does. That will also give her team early access to police reports and video of the incident well before her first court appearance and allow them to begin formulating her defence.'

Spears was booked at 3.02am on Thursday and released around 6am. Prosecutors are now reviewing police reports and the laboratory analysis of her blood sample to decide whether they believe they can prove a DUI charge beyond reasonable doubt.

Inside Britney Spears' First Court Date And Possible Jail Risk

Britney is scheduled to appear in court on 4 May, where any charges are read out and an initial plea is entered.

'Given the type of offence this is, it is unlikely, and not at all uncommon, that Britney will not be present for that hearing,' the lawyer said.

Alongside the drink‑driving allegation, Police have said an unidentified substance was found in Spears' vehicle. TMZ has since reported that pills were discovered inside Spears' vehicle, with the outlet claiming the tablets are now undergoing tests to determine whether they contain any type of narcotic.

According to the same report, if the substance is confirmed to be an illegal drug, the singer could be facing the prospect of a custodial sentence.

Legal guidance cited by the Kann California Law Group notes that being found with drugs while behind the wheel can lead to both possession charges and allegations of drug‑impaired driving, with potential penalties ranging from 48 hours to more than a year in jail, alongside substantial fines and a possible licence suspension.

However, a lawyer told the Daily Mail that if the pills do not contain narcotics, the Toxic singer is unlikely to face any jail time in connection with them.

Conservatorship Shadows For Britney Spears

The lawyer also said it was unlikely that Spears — who regained her freedom from a conservatorship in November 2021 — would lose control over her personal or financial decisions as a result of the arrest.

'A single DUI arrest by itself would not automatically affect Spears' ability to manage her personal or financial affairs,' Chaney said. 'Conservatorships in California require evidence that a person cannot manage their personal care or financial affairs due to a mental or physical condition. Her past conservatorship was based on a specific court finding that she required that level of oversight at the time. A new legal issue like a DUI would generally be handled within the criminal court system, not through conservatorship law.'

The lawyer went on to say that, despite Spears' history, he does not believe one non‑felony case would 'trigger any automatic review of her personal autonomy or finances'. If anyone were to seek a new conservatorship in future, they would almost certainly point to the DUI as part of a wider pattern they say shows she cannot safely manage without external control.

Originally published on IBTimes UK