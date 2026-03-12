Actor Shia LaBeouf has been granted permission to travel internationally to attend his father's baptism in Rome, Italy, despite facing ongoing legal troubles in the United States following a Mardi Gras arrest in New Orleans.

The decision came days after a judge initially denied his request, highlighting the unusual legal balancing act between personal obligations and court supervision.



Arrest in New Orleans and Legal Restrictions

LaBeouf, 39, was arrested on 17 February during Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans after an altercation outside a bar. Police charged him with misdemeanor counts of simple battery, alleging he assaulted multiple people and used homophobic slurs during the incident.

After the arrest, LaBeouf was released on bond, but a judge imposed conditions on his freedom, including orders to undergo substance abuse treatment and refrain from international travel. At a 26 February court hearing, Judge Simone Levine denied his initial request to leave the country to attend his father's baptism ceremony in Rome, citing the lack of a detailed travel itinerary and concerns about compliance with court conditions.

At that hearing, the court also ordered LaBeouf into a drug and alcohol rehabilitation programme and required him to post $105,000 (£78,657) in bond, underscoring the seriousness of his legal situation.

Renewed Travel Request and Approval

LaBeouf's legal team, led by attorney Sarah Chervinsky, resubmitted the travel request on 4 March, this time including a full itinerary for the planned trip from 1 March to 8 March and emphasising that the purpose was for religious observations, specifically his father's baptism.

On the same day, Magistrate Peter Hamilton granted the motion, allowing LaBeouf to leave New Orleans and travel to Rome. The approval requires the actor to return to the United States in time for his next scheduled court appearance on 19 March.

The decision appeared to hinge on LaBeouf providing the additional details the court previously found lacking, including travel plans and assurances that he would be present for future proceedings. Legal filings indicated that there were no scheduled court dates during the proposed travel period, making the request more palatable to the judge.

Religious and Personal Context

According to court documents and reporting, the trip to Rome was described as being for religious purposes, with LaBeouf planning to support his father, Jeffrey LaBeouf, at his baptism. His father, a former clown and Vietnam veteran, and the family event were cited as compelling personal reasons for international travel.

LaBeouf's connection to faith and spirituality has been publicly visible in past years, including his involvement in roles and projects tied to religious themes. However, in the context of this legal case, the specific focus was on the familial and ceremonial aspect of the trip, rather than professional or promotional obligations.

Reactions and Ongoing Questions

The decision to allow travel has stirred mixed reactions. Some legal commentators and observers questioned whether the actor was receiving preferential treatment due to his fame and resources, particularly given the substantial bond and rehabilitation requirements imposed after his arrest. Others argued that attending a family member's religious ceremony is a reasonable request, especially when court conditions are clearly defined.

Supporters of stricter enforcement noted that the initial denial was rooted in procedural concerns, particularly the lack of an itinerary, rather than a categorical refusal to consider international travel requests from defendants.

With the second application addressing those procedural gaps, the court's reversal is consistent with established practice, provided the defendant remains in compliance.

The next court appearance, scheduled shortly after his return from Italy, will be a focal point for assessing his adherence to conditions and any further legal developments. Both the defence and prosecution are expected to address these matters as proceedings progress.

