Crime dramas rarely feel as chaotic, colorful, and culturally layered as South Florida itself. But RJ Decker, the new ABC detective series that premiered this week inspired by the novels of Carl Hiaasen, leans into that world completely, blending crime, humor, and the unpredictable energy that defines the region.

At the center of the show is RJ Decker, played by Scott Speedman, a disgraced journalist turned private investigator navigating a landscape of bizarre crimes, shady power brokers, and personal drama. And helping shape that unpredictable world are two characters played by Latina actresses Bevin Bru and Jaina Lee Ortiz, whose performances add emotional tension and a distinctly Latino texture to the series.

In interviews with The Latin Times, Ortíz and Bru explain what makes RJ Decker different in the portrayal of Ft. Lauderdale and the Latinos that live around the Miami area.

For Ortiz, who plays Emilia "Emi" Ochoa, the character enters the series with an aura of danger and mystery.

"Right off the bat she comes in mysterious, dark, sexy, and confident," the actress explained. "She might seem calculated and manipulative, but there's always a reason behind people's actions."

But as the story unfolds, Emi becomes far more complicated than the classic femme fatale trope. Ortiz said the character is driven by loyalty and family.

"In my mind she's protecting her brother and her father," Ortiz said. "She thinks she's trapping this man for a reason, but then she realizes he's actually kind and charming... and that complicates everything."

Two years later in the story, Emi reappears offering help to Decker, revealing that the motivations behind her actions may not be as simple as viewers first believed.

That layered storytelling is exactly what attracted Ortiz to the role. Known for her work in series such as Grey's Anatomy and Station 19, the Boricua actress said the unpredictability of the character keeps her guessing.

"There are so many secrets and tricks up her sleeve," she said. "We don't know what's going to come next, and that keeps me challenged."

A South Florida story with Latin roots

While the show follows a detective narrative, the real star of RJ Decker might be its setting. The series takes place in Fort Lauderdale and the surrounding South Florida area, a region famous for its cultural mix and its endless supply of strange headlines.

"Florida is like a character in itself," Ortiz said. "It's vibrant, weird, colorful, wild and sexy. You never know what crazy thing is going to happen."

For Latino audiences, the show also captures something deeper. Ortiz highlighted the way the series reflects the cultural blend of the region.

"The Cuban, Puerto Rican and Caribbean energy is part of Florida," she said. "That infusion of our Latinidad feels like home." That authenticity was important for the actress, who has long been outspoken about representation in Hollywood. Even with progress, Ortiz acknowledges the industry still has work to do when it comes to Latino visibility.

"It's important for us to show up for each other," she said. "When one of us wins, we all win. Being able to represent our community matters."

Bevin Bru and the complicated world of Mel

If Emi brings mystery into Decker's life, Melody "Mel" Abreu brings something equally dangerous: complicated emotional history. Played by Bevin Bru, Mel is connected to Decker through an unusual dynamic that adds tension and humor to the show.

The actress describes the relationship as a mix of rivalry and reluctant familiarity.

"It becomes almost like a brother-sister energy," Bru said. "But there's always tension because we share the same wife. It gets complicated."

That strange dynamic is part of what makes RJ Decker stand out from more traditional crime series. Instead of focusing solely on investigations, the show explores messy relationships, shifting loyalties and personal grudges. Bru also sees Mel as a character who keeps Decker grounded by constantly challenging him.

"Mel will always cut him down," she joked. "That's her job."

The character also reflects a part of South Florida culture that Bru knows well. Raised in Miami, the actress said she intentionally brings elements of the region's language and rhythm into the performance.

Spanglish, she explained, is a key part of the show's identity. "It's important to pepper in that way we talk," she said. "Those little bits of Spanglish are part of who we are in Miami."

From Fort Lauderdale streets to streaming screens

Although much of the series is filmed elsewhere, the production has traveled to South Florida multiple times to capture the atmosphere of the region.

For Bru, filming in the area feels personal.

"It's amazing getting to shoot in my hometown," she said. "There's nowhere like Miami."

That authenticity helps the show capture something rare in television. Instead of treating Florida as a backdrop, RJ Decker treats it as a personality, full of eccentric characters and unpredictable situations.

At its core, RJ Decker blends the suspense of detective storytelling with humor and cultural texture.

The result is a series that feels uniquely Floridian and increasingly Latino, and the kind of crime series that audiences remember not only for its mysteries but for the culture that surrounds them.

Originally published on Latin Times