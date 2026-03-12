The Pussycat Dolls have officially announced their return, revealing a reunion as a trio alongside a new single and a global tour spanning more than 50 shows in June. One of the 2000s most popular girl groups, the trio's comeback marks their first major project together since late 2019.

​The group's founding members, Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, and Kimberly Wyatt, are set to lead the reunion project. Former members Melody Thornton, Jessica Sutta, and Carmit Bachar are not part of the comeback, according to The Sun.

​Originally a six-member group, the Pussycat Dolls rose to fame in the mid-2000s with hits like Don't Cha and Stickwitu, helping define the era's pop-R&B sound. Their 2005 debut album, PCD, produced major hits and topped charts worldwide. It also earned the group a Grammy nomination.

The girls built on that success and released their second album in 2008, Doll Domination. The album spawned additional hit singles such as 'When I Grow Up' and 'I Hate This Part'.

New Music to Mark Their Return

​To launch the reunion, the trio released a single titled Club Song, their first new track in several years. The song was co-written by Scherzinger and produced by Mike Sabath, and it marks their first official release since their previous comeback attempt in February 2020 when they released the single React.

​The track Club Song arrives as part of a revival campaign for the girl group. Alongside the single, the Dolls also announced plans to reissue their classic albums 'PCD' (2005) and 'Doll Domination' (2008) later in May, which will include material previously unreleased.

​'PCD Forever' Global Tour

​The girl group's official comeback will be accompanied by the 'PCD Forever' world tour, a 53-date run across North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. 'PCD Forever' is scheduled to begin on 5 June in Palm Desert, California, before setting off to major cities across the globe.

​The UK and Ireland leg is set to start in Birmingham on 29 September, with additional stops planned in Nottingham, Leeds, Liverpool, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Dublin, and London, per Official Charts.

Official UK and Ireland dates of the PCD reunion tour are as follows:

September 29 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

September 30 – Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena

October 2 – Leeds – First Direct Arena

October 3 – Liverpool – M&S Bank Arena

October 5 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

October 7 – Glasgow – OVO Hydro

October 9 – Newcastle – Utilita Arena

October 10 – Manchester – Co-op Live

October 13 – London – The O2

​ Lineup Changes Over the Years

​Since PCD's rise to global fame, the group has gone through several lineup changes. During their peak years in the mid-2000s, the group's core members included Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Melody Thornton, Jessica Sutta, and Carmit Bachar. Bachar departed the group in 2008, shortly before the of their second album, while Thornton later left in 2010 as members began pursuing solo projects.

​In 2019, the group announced a reunion featuring Scherzinger, Roberts, Wyatt, Sutta, and Bachar. The comeback included the release of the single React and plans for a major tour, but the project was later delayed and ultimately cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic and internal disputes.

​The latest comeback sees the group returning as a trio consisting of Scherzinger, Roberts, and Wyatt, marking another shift in the group's evolving lineup as they launch new music and a global tour.

Originally published on IBTimes UK