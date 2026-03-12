A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Saturday evening in Norfolk near Old Dominion University, heightening unease among students already on edge from prior incidents in the area.

Norfolk Police responded around 6 p.m. Feb. 14, 2026, to the 800 block of West 41st Street after reports of gunfire. Officers found a male victim with a serious gunshot wound. He was rushed to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he remained in critical condition as of the latest updates. No arrests have been announced, and the investigation continues with no suspect description released publicly.

The location, just blocks from ODU's campus and student housing, sparked immediate concern among nearby residents and students. Witnesses described hearing multiple shots before chaos ensued. One ODU student, Madeleine Salazer, told WAVY News the violence felt "unfortunately very common" in parts of Norfolk, though she noted her neighborhood had been relatively quiet until recently.

"I've been out here since 2023. It's been an eventful time," Salazer said. "Things like this are unfortunately very common in the Norfolk area. Not on this neighborhood, I will say, but if you go two blocks down the street on 42nd, there was a shooting there my freshman year."

Students interviewed by local media expressed frustration and fear, calling for better community-police relations and university measures to address off-campus risks. The incident follows a pattern of gun violence in Norfolk, including a February 2025 double homicide on ODU property that claimed the lives of two non-students and led to charges against a suspect.

In that earlier case, on Feb. 26, 2025, two Norfolk men—18-year-old Delanio Vick Jr. and 20-year-old Timothy Williams Jr.—were fatally shot in parking lot L-3 near Broderick Dining Commons around 9:50 p.m. Norfolk Police and ODU officers responded quickly, but both victims succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. Neither was affiliated with the university.

Dequan J. Tyler, 27, of Norfolk and uncle to Vick, was later charged with possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the shooting. Tyler, held without bond in Chesapeake, told WTKR News 3 from jail that he fired shots to protect family but was unsure if he struck anyone. The case drew scrutiny over campus safety protocols and the university's response.

Old Dominion University President Brian Hemphill issued a statement after the 2025 incident expressing sympathy while noting the victims were not affiliated with ODU, a phrasing that drew criticism from students and alumni for appearing to distance the school from the tragedy. Hemphill praised campus police efforts, but some in the community questioned prevention measures amid recurring violence near campus.

The 2026 shooting prompted renewed calls for vigilance. ODU officials have not issued a new campus-wide alert specific to the Feb. 14 event, but university police maintain regular patrols and encourage the use of the Rave Guardian safety app for emergencies. Students reported feeling "on edge," with some avoiding late-night walks and relying on rideshares or group travel.

Norfolk's broader gun violence trends contribute to the tension. The city has seen multiple shootings in recent months, including incidents wounding multiple people near campus-adjacent areas. Police urge anyone with information on the latest shooting to contact Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit tips anonymously online.

University leaders emphasize that ODU remains committed to student safety through partnerships with Norfolk Police, enhanced lighting, emergency blue phones, and awareness campaigns. However, off-campus incidents highlight challenges in controlling risks in surrounding neighborhoods where many students live.

The Feb. 14 victim's condition underscores the severity of such events. Hospital officials have not released further details, citing privacy laws. Investigators continue canvassing for witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage from nearby businesses and residences.

As Norfolk grapples with persistent community violence, the shooting near ODU serves as a stark reminder of safety concerns for students far from home. University officials and local authorities stress the importance of reporting suspicious activity and utilizing available resources to foster a secure environment.

For now, the investigation remains active, with hopes that leads will bring resolution and prevent further escalation in an area already shaken by tragedy.

