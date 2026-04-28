WASHINGTON — King Charles III delivered a rare address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, calling for renewed "reconciliation and renewal" in the transatlantic alliance as the United States and Britain navigate sharp differences over the ongoing conflict in Iran and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

The speech, only the second by a British monarch to Congress after Queen Elizabeth II in 1991, emphasized the enduring "special relationship" between the two nations despite recent strains. Charles highlighted shared democratic values of liberty, tolerance and equality while acknowledging the "increasing pressures of conflict" in the Middle East.

The address came during a four-day state visit coinciding with preparations for America's 250th anniversary. It followed the king and Queen Camilla's arrival at Joint Base Andrews on Monday, where they received a ceremonial welcome before proceeding to the White House for tea with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

In carefully worded remarks, the king noted that "time and again, our two countries have always found ways to come together." He praised Trump's personal commitment to resolving intractable global conflicts and expressed solidarity following a recent security incident at a Washington dinner. The monarch avoided direct criticism of policy differences, focusing instead on unity and shared history.

Tensions between London and Washington have deepened over Britain's cautious stance on the Iran conflict. Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government has resisted full military involvement, limited use of bases like Diego Garcia for offensive operations, and pushed for diplomatic solutions to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Trump has publicly criticized Starmer, drawing comparisons to Winston Churchill and questioning Britain's resolve.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a flashpoint, with restricted tanker traffic driving global oil prices above $110 per barrel. Iran has offered to ease its blockade in exchange for lifted sanctions and an end to hostilities, but progress remains elusive. Charles' speech indirectly referenced these challenges by stressing the need for collective international action.

The royal visit carries symbolic weight as soft power diplomacy. Buckingham Palace sources described the trip as an opportunity to reaffirm the alliance at a delicate moment. Analysts note that while the king cannot engage in partisan politics, his presence and words carry moral authority that elected leaders sometimes lack.

President Trump welcomed the royal couple warmly at the White House South Portico on Monday. The two leaders held private discussions, followed by a tour of the White House gardens and beehives. A formal state dinner is scheduled for Tuesday evening.

Congressional reaction to the speech split along party lines. Many Republicans praised the call for stronger partnership in confronting global threats, while some Democrats highlighted the need for multilateral approaches to the Iran crisis. Bipartisan applause greeted references to shared sacrifices in past conflicts.

The visit occurs against a backdrop of other diplomatic efforts. Iran recently proposed reopening the Strait of Hormuz if the U.S. lifts its blockade, though Washington has expressed dissatisfaction with the terms. Britain has led efforts to develop strategies for safe passage while avoiding deeper entanglement.

Security remained tight following the weekend incident at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner. The king's itinerary proceeded as planned, underscoring resilience in the face of threats.

For King Charles, the trip represents a continuation of his role as a stabilizing figure on the world stage. Since ascending the throne, he has emphasized environmental issues, interfaith dialogue and soft diplomacy. His measured tone in Washington contrasted with the more combative rhetoric often surrounding the Hormuz crisis.

British officials hope the visit will ease some friction between the Starmer government and the Trump administration. Trade, NATO burden-sharing and climate policy remain points of divergence, but both sides expressed desire to maintain close cooperation on security matters.

Public and media interest in the visit has been intense on both sides of the Atlantic. Coverage focused on ceremonial aspects — the pomp of royal arrivals, the king's address — while analysts dissected underlying geopolitical implications. Social media buzzed with commentary ranging from admiration for the pageantry to skepticism about its substantive impact.

As the state visit continues through April 30, further engagements include cultural events and meetings with business leaders. The speech to Congress stands as its centerpiece, a deliberate reminder that the U.S.-UK partnership has weathered greater storms and remains vital amid 21st-century challenges.

Whether Charles' appeal for unity yields tangible policy shifts remains to be seen. For now, the monarch's words offered a moment of reflection and optimism at a time when headlines are dominated by conflict, blockade and economic strain. The special relationship, though tested, endures as one of the most consequential alliances in modern history.

Originally published on ibtimes.com.au