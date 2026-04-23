Mexico's Senate is moving to summon officials from the state of Chihuahua to testify after a fatal crash involving two U.S. citizens identified in reports as CIA officers raised questions about the presence of foreign agents in the country and the limits of bilateral security cooperation.

Lawmakers from the ruling party Morena are pushing for the appearance of Chihuahua Governor María Eugenia Campos Galván and state prosecutor César Jáuregui to explain what the Americans were doing in the state and whether their activities complied with Mexican law.

Senator Juan Carlos Loera de la Rosa introduced the proposal, arguing that Congress has the authority to demand explanations when national sovereignty and security are at stake, as Infobae reports. The measure has backing from Senate leadership and, if approved, the hearings would be public.

The call to testify follows a crash early Sunday on the highway between Chihuahua City and Ciudad Juárez, where a vehicle carrying four people plunged into a ravine. Those killed included two Mexican investigators and two Americans. Reports, including one from The Washington Post, identified the U.S. citizens as CIA officers involved in counternarcotics efforts linked to a clandestine drug laboratory in the region.

According to U.S. officials cited in those reports, the Americans played a "supporting intelligence role" and were returning from meetings with Mexican counterparts. Local authorities in Chihuahua have offered a more limited account, saying the Americans were not directly involved in the operation itself and had instead been providing drone training before joining the convoy.

The discrepancy has fueled political tensions in Mexico, particularly over whether proper authorization was granted for any foreign involvement. Under Mexico's National Security Law, foreign agents are restricted to intelligence-sharing and training roles and cannot participate directly in field operations without federal approval.

Opposition lawmakers from the National Action Party (PAN) have criticized Morena's push, accusing the federal government of attempting to shift responsibility to state authorities. Senator Ricardo Anaya said the case points to two possible scenarios: either federal authorities were aware of the U.S. personnel's presence and failed to disclose it, or they were not, which would indicate a breakdown in coordination with Washington.

President Claudia Sheinbaum said her administration had no prior knowledge of the Americans' involvement and confirmed that an investigation is underway. "There cannot be collaboration from a state government, particularly on security matters," she said, emphasizing that any foreign personnel must be formally accredited. "We do not accept participation in the field, in operations."

The U.S. Embassy has confirmed the deaths of two of its personnel but has not publicly identified them.

Originally published on Latin Times