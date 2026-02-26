Pop superstar Justin Bieber turned heads courtside at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night, Feb. 24, 2026, as he cheered on the Los Angeles Lakers during their narrow 110-109 loss to the Orlando Magic — but the real highlight came from a wholesome interaction with NBA icon LeBron James that quickly went viral across social media.

Bieber, 31, arrived solo for the matchup, dressed casually in a green hoodie with white polka dots and sunglasses, and took his spot in prime courtside seats. Videos and photos shared by the Lakers' official X account and outlets like TMZ captured the singer sipping a beverage, flashing smiles and reacting energetically to the action on the floor. His enthusiasm peaked during James' plays, with Bieber jumping to his feet, pumping his fists and hyping the crowd after one of the forward's signature drives and jumpers that gave the Lakers an early 16-10 lead.

The most talked-about moment occurred before tipoff when James, 41, made his way over to Bieber's seat for a friendly dap — a quick handshake and greeting that fans described as "pure love" and "respect between legends." Clips of the exchange, including James interrupting Bieber's hydration break mid-sip, spread rapidly on Instagram, TikTok and X, amassing millions of views within hours. One viral reel from Bleacher Report showed Bieber "hyped" for James, with captions calling it "JB 🤝 LBJ."

NBA fans flooded social media with reactions, praising the crossover between music and basketball royalty. Comments ranged from "Two GOATs linking up" to jokes about Bieber being James' biggest cheerleader. The interaction underscored the long-standing mutual admiration: Bieber has frequently attended Lakers games and expressed fandom for James, while the four-time NBA champion has previously shouted out the Canadian singer in interviews and on social platforms.

Despite the celebrity spotlight, the game itself was a thriller. The Lakers battled the Magic in a back-and-forth contest, with James delivering strong performances but missing a potential game-winning shot in the final seconds. The defeat dropped Los Angeles in the Western Conference standings amid a competitive playoff push, though postgame conversation largely centered on the Bieber-James moment rather than the outcome.

Bieber's appearance comes as he prepares for a high-profile return to the stage. Reports indicate the "Sorry" hitmaker is headlining Coachella 2026, marking his first major festival performance in years following a hiatus focused on family life with wife Hailey Bieber and personal health. His courtside outing appeared relaxed and joyful, a contrast to recent quieter public sightings.

The viral clip highlights how celebrity attendance continues to amplify NBA games' cultural reach. Courtside stars like Bieber draw massive online engagement, blending sports, entertainment and fan culture. Similar moments — from previous sightings of Bieber with other athletes to James' interactions with Hollywood figures — have become staples of Lakers home games at Crypto.com Arena.

As clips continued circulating Thursday, Feb. 26, outlets including Yahoo Sports, People, TMZ and AOL ran features on the "sweet" and "wholesome" exchange. Fans noted Bieber's transformation from reserved sips to full-on cheering once engaged with James, with one viral description calling it "LeBron showing love for us."

The moment also fueled lighthearted online banter about cross-industry friendships in Los Angeles, where stars from music, film and sports frequently intersect. Bieber's energy injected extra buzz into an otherwise standard midseason game, reminding observers why celebrity sightings remain a beloved — and sometimes overshadowing — part of the NBA experience.

Neither Bieber nor James has publicly commented on the interaction beyond the shared visuals, but the footage speaks volumes about their camaraderie. For Lakers faithful, it was a bright spot in a tough loss; for pop culture observers, proof that the worlds of hoops and hits still collide in memorable ways.

As the Lakers gear up for their next slate of games and Bieber eyes his Coachella comeback, this courtside dap serves as the latest viral reminder of celebrity's enduring pull in sports.

Originally published on ibtimes.com.au