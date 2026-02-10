After ties to the late sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein, were revealed in newly released files by the Justice Department, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick faced lawmakers at a hearing before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies.

Admitting the Truth

At the outset of the hearing, Lutnick acknowledged that his previous public statements about distancing himself from Epstein were contradicted by the new records. The documents, disclosed under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, include emails and scheduling notes indicating that Lutnick and his family had met with Epstein long after he publicly said his association ended in 2005.

Lutnick also admitted to another interaction in 2011, during which he and Epstein spent "about an hour" at Epstein's home, countering his prior claims that he had severed all ties with the disgraced financier after a 2005 meeting that had supposedly put him off.

Intense Questioning

Under questioning from Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, Lutnick confirmed that he visited Epstein's private Caribbean island, Little St. James, in 2012. He described the encounter as a brief lunch with his wife, four children, and nannies during a family vacation. "We had lunch on the island, that is true, for an hour, and we left with all of my children, with my nannies and my wife all together," Lutnick testified, characterizing the visit as entirely innocuous.

Despite these admissions, Lutnick repeatedly insisted he had never engaged in any inappropriate conduct with Epstein, and maintained that his contact was minimal and did not amount to a meaningful relationship. "Under no circumstances is there a single word that I've done anything remotely wrong in any possible regard," he said.

Several lawmakers voiced sharp criticism of Lutnick's initial denials and have demanded greater transparency. ABC News reported that Sen. Chris Coons, a Democrat from Delaware, pressed the secretary for full disclosure of all records involving Epstein. "It troubles me that you took your family to lunch on his island, that you had appointments with him," Coons told Lutnick.

Calls to Resign

Meanwhile, Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna of California both publicly called on Lutnick to resign in light of the revelations. Massie, who viewed unredacted Epstein files at the Department of Justice, suggested the documents "likely incriminate" multiple figures and argued that accountability should extend to cabinet officials as well.

Sen. Adam Schiff issued a statement prior to the hearing stating that the secretary had misled the American people about his dealings with Epstein and should resign. Schiff's office said files showed Lutnick was "in business" with Epstein in addition to maintaining personal contact, intensifying concerns about judgment and ethics.

Reporting from The New York Times indicates that the latest disclosures from the Justice Department's release include correspondence showing Lutnick's family coordinating logistics for the 2012 island lunch, arranging the dock location for their yacht, and receiving a note the next day from an Epstein aide saying it was "nice to see you." Emails also show interactions in 2011 and as recently as 2017 concerning neighborhood construction.

The White House, while standing by Lutnick, sought to defuse the controversy by emphasizing his work at the Department of Commerce. "The entire Trump administration, including Secretary Lutnick and the Department of Commerce, remains focused on delivering for the American people," White House spokesman Kush Desai said in a statement.

