Uber has fast-tracked the rollout of its 'Women Preferences' feature to major US hubs, including New York City and Washington, D.C., as the tech giant faces mounting legal pressure over passenger safety.

The expansion, which began on 9 March 2026, allows female riders and teenagers to specifically request female drivers through a dedicated toggle in the app.

Developed in response to years of user feedback, the initiative aims to provide women with greater autonomy and comfort during their journeys. However, the rollout arrives at a turbulent time for the company; just last month, a Phoenix jury ordered Uber to pay $8.5 million (£6.6 million) to a survivor of a 2020 sexual assault.

While the company positions the feature as a safety evolution, it is simultaneously fighting a high-profile California lawsuit from male drivers who claim the policy constitutes illegal sex-based discrimination.

From Pilot Cities to a Wider Rollout

Before launching more widely, Uber first tested the 'Women Preferences' feature in 2025 through pilot programmes in several US cities. These included:

Los Angeles

San Francisco

Detroit

Phoenix

Denver

After reviewing feedback from the pilot phase, Uber began expanding the feature to additional cities. Starting 9 March 2026, the option became available in more major markets, including:

New York City

Philadelphia

Washington, D.C.

Uber says riders in other locations will gradually see the feature appear in their apps as the rollout continues.

How the 'Women Preferences' Feature Works

Using the feature is straightforward. Riders open the Uber app, enter their destination and then select the option labelled 'Women Drivers'. Choosing this option requests a trip with a female driver. However, Uber notes that wait times may occasionally be longer because women currently represent a smaller share of the platform's driver base.

If riders need a quicker pickup, they can still select the standard ride option. Riders can also reserve trips in advance using Uber's scheduling feature while keeping 'Women Preferences' enabled. Additionally, users can toggle a female-driver preference in the app settings, which increases the likelihood of being matched with a woman driver, though a match cannot always be guaranteed.

Uber first introduced 'Women Rider Preference' in Saudi Arabia in 2019, shortly after women gained the legal right to drive.

Since then, the company has expanded the feature to more than 40 countries, including:

Argentina

Australia

Canada

Mexico

Poland

Positive feedback from these markets helped influence the decision to expand the option more broadly.

Legal Challenges and Debate

Despite its focus on rider comfort and choice, the feature has also sparked debate. In November 2025, a group of male Uber drivers filed a lawsuit in California Superior Court in San Francisco, accusing the company of sex-based discrimination related to the 'Women Preferences' policy.

According to the complaint, allowing female riders to request only female drivers could reduce ride opportunities for male drivers. The lawsuit notes that around 80% of Uber drivers are male, while roughly 20% are female, arguing that the imbalance may affect how ride requests are distributed. Uber has said it cannot comment on the pending litigation.

Safety Concerns Remain in Focus

The rollout also comes at a time when ride-hailing companies continue to face scrutiny over passenger safety. In recent years, thousands of sexual assault lawsuits have been filed against Uber.

By introducing the female driver option, Uber aims to mitigate these risks and regain the trust of female commuters. As the 'Women Preferences' feature expands, Uber says its broader aim is to provide riders and drivers with more flexibility, safety options and control over their experience on the platform.

Originally published on IBTimes UK