France is preparing to redraw the digital lives of its youngest citizens. In a move that could reshape childhood in the smartphone era, MPs are debating a sweeping 'France social media ban' for under‑15s, blocking access to platforms such as Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok and forcing parents, schools and tech giants to rethink how children go online.

President Emmanuel Macron wants the law in place by the start of the new school year in September, casting it as a response to mounting evidence that social networks can damage young people's mental health. He has framed the fight in stark terms, saying last month: 'We cannot leave the mental and emotional health of our children in the hands of people whose sole purpose is to make money out of them.'

The proposal would make France one of the toughest regulators of children's social media use in the democratic world, following Australia and potentially setting a benchmark for other European countries, including the UK, which is now consulting on its own under‑16s ban.

France Social Media Ban Targets 'Harmful' Platforms And School Phone Use

At the heart of the French plan is a two‑tier system, overseen by the country's state media regulator. Under the new text, regulators would draw up a list of social media networks deemed harmful. These platforms would be simply banned for under 15‑year‑olds, with no opt‑outs or parental overrides. A separate list of supposedly less harmful sites would remain accessible, but only if a parent gives explicit approval.

In practical terms, the 'France social media ban' would likely sweep up the biggest teen‑facing apps. Lawmakers have explicitly cited networks such as Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok, whose scrolling feeds and recommendation algorithms are designed to maximise engagement and ad revenue. The concern in Paris is that the same mechanics which keep adults glued to their phones can be particularly corrosive for more vulnerable, younger users.

Another clause goes further, reaching into the school day. Mobile telephones are already banned in French junior and middle schools; the bill would extend that ban to senior schools (lycées), in an attempt to carve out at least part of the day as a phone‑free zone. Supporters argue that removing constant notifications and peer pressure from classrooms could help improve concentration and reduce anxiety.

Politically, the legislation appears to have a clear path through the National Assembly. Pro‑Macron parties are expected to be joined by the centre‑right Republicans (LR) and the populist right‑wing National Rally (RN), giving the bill a broad coalition of support that cuts across traditional party lines. In an era of polarised politics, anxiety about children's screen time has become a rare point of agreement.

France Social Media Ban Faces Legal Tests And EU‑Wide Ripple Effects

If the bill is approved in the Assembly on Monday, it will go to the upper house, the Senate, within weeks. Macron has asked the government of Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu to use a fast‑track procedure so that the 'France social media ban' can be on the statute book by September. Without that fast‑track – which allows a single reading in each chamber instead of two – the legislation risks being buried in the backlog created by Lecornu's struggles to pass a budget.

The rush reflects not just political urgency, but also hard lessons from recent history. A 2023 law that proposed a similar ban on social media for young teenagers ultimately proved inoperable after courts ruled that it broke European law. This time, drafters have tried to anticipate legal challenges. The current text has already been redrawn to address concerns raised by the Council of State, the body that vets draft legislation to ensure it complies with French and EU rules.

One of the thorniest issues will be age‑verification. France already requires over‑18s to prove their age when accessing online pornography, but extending robust checks across all major platforms, at scale, is a far more complex task. Any system that is too weak risks being easily bypassed; one that is too intrusive will raise serious privacy concerns, particularly if it involves uploading identity documents or biometric data to third‑party services.

Internationally, France is not alone in its direction of travel. In Europe, Denmark, Greece, Spain and Ireland are all considering following the Australian example of strict age‑based restrictions. Earlier this month, the UK government launched a consultation on banning social media for under‑16s, a sign that Westminster is watching developments in Paris closely.

Domestically, the politics are also personal. The basis of the proposed French law is a text drawn up late last year by deputy Laure Miller, who chaired a parliamentary committee enquiry into the psychological effects of TikTok and other networks. Separately, Macron instructed his government to draft its own legislation, having decided to make the issue a centrepiece of his last year in office.

The president has largely been sidelined from day‑to‑day domestic politics since the snap Assembly elections he called in 2024 produced a hung parliament. The fight over social media has offered him a rare opportunity to seize back the initiative and court public favour. For a time, the cause risked becoming collateral damage in bickering between Macron and his former prime minister Gabriel Attal – Miller is an MP from Attal's party – but ministers have now rallied around the Miller bill as the main vehicle for reform.

For parents in France, the debate goes beyond party manoeuvring. It speaks to a deeper unease about childhood in a hyper‑connected age: who controls the feeds teenagers see, how much time they spend online, and what happens to their data and their mental health in the process. Whether or not this legislation survives the inevitable legal and practical tests, it marks a decisive moment in how one major European democracy thinks about raising children in the shadow of Big Tech.

