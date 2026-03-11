Apple Inc. has launched the iPhone 17e, a refreshed entry-level smartphone that brings significant upgrades to its most affordable iPhone lineup while maintaining a starting price of $599.

Announced on March 2, 2026, the device went on pre-order March 4 and became widely available March 11 in more than 70 countries, including the United States, South Korea, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, India, and Australia. The **iPhone 17e** serves as the budget counterpart to the flagship **iPhone 17** series released in September 2025, targeting users seeking strong performance without flagship costs.

Reviewers who have tested the device over the past week describe it as a compelling value proposition, with early hands-on impressions highlighting faster processing, improved durability, and added conveniences that close the gap with higher-end models.

The **iPhone 17e** retains the familiar 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display from its predecessor, the **iPhone 16e**, complete with a notch for the TrueDepth camera system. It features an aluminum frame with squared-off edges and weighs approximately 169 grams with a slim 7.8mm thickness.

A key highlight is the front cover's **Ceramic Shield 2**, which Apple claims offers three times better scratch resistance than the previous generation while reducing glare for better outdoor visibility.

At its core, the **iPhone 17e** is powered by the latest-generation A19 chip — the same processor family as the standard **iPhone 17** — delivering exceptional speed for everyday tasks, gaming, and Apple Intelligence features running on iOS 26. The chip includes a six-core CPU, a four-core GPU (one fewer than the flagship variant), and a 16-core Neural Engine optimized for AI workloads.

Apple's in-house C1X cellular modem provides up to twice the speed of the C1 modem in the **iPhone 16e**, improving 5G efficiency and contributing to better battery life. Independent tests report up to 22 hours of video playback, with real-world usage showing all-day endurance even under heavy loads.

Photography receives a major boost with a 48MP Fusion main camera that supports super-high-resolution photos, next-generation portraits, and 4K Dolby Vision video recording. The sensor enables an optical-quality 2x Telephoto zoom via cropping, effectively functioning as two cameras in one. A 12MP TrueDepth front camera handles selfies and Face ID.

Wireless charging arrives via MagSafe support, a long-requested addition to the e-series that allows faster speeds and compatibility with a wide ecosystem of magnetic accessories, from wallets to stands. Users praise the satisfying haptic feedback when attaching chargers.

Storage starts at 256GB — double the 128GB base of the **iPhone 16e** — with a 512GB option available, all at the same $599 entry price (or $799 for the higher tier). This addresses common complaints about limited space for photos, 4K videos, apps, and games.

Available colors include classic black and white, plus a new soft pink variant that has drawn positive attention for adding personality to the lineup.

Satellite connectivity remains included, supporting Emergency SOS, Roadside Assistance via satellite, Messages via satellite, and Find My in areas without cellular or Wi-Fi coverage.

Early reviews emphasize the device's strengths as a practical upgrade for first-time iPhone buyers, those switching from older models like the **iPhone 11** or **iPhone 12**, or budget-conscious consumers.

CNN Underscored called it "a lifeline for someone who just wants a good phone at a reasonable price," noting its close similarity to the $799 **iPhone 17** in key areas like performance and battery life.

PCMag awarded it 4 out of 5 stars, describing it as "an excellent midrange phone that captures the essence of the iPhone experience, without many of the compromises you'd expect." The publication highlighted the faster processor, improved camera processing, more efficient 5G, and doubled base storage as standout improvements.

CNET's in-progress review focused on MagSafe's convenience and the appealing new color, while TechRadar praised the smarter camera and overall value.

Some trade-offs persist: The display remains at 60Hz without ProMotion's adaptive refresh rates found on pricier models, and the single rear camera lens limits versatility compared to multi-lens setups on the **iPhone 17** or Pro variants.

For power users seeking advanced camera systems, longer zoom capabilities, or premium displays, the standard **iPhone 17** or higher-tier options remain recommended.

Still, analysts and reviewers agree the **iPhone 17e** represents Apple's ongoing push to democratize premium features. By incorporating the A19 chip, MagSafe, enhanced storage, and improved modem without raising the price, the company has made its entry-level offering more future-proof.

Carriers like Verizon offer financing starting at around $16.66 per month with eligible plans, and trade-in credits can further reduce costs.

As smartphone prices rise amid economic pressures, the **iPhone 17e** stands out as an accessible entry into Apple's ecosystem, blending reliability, longevity through software updates, and modern capabilities for a broad audience.

Originally published on ibtimes.com.au