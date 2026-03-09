Mexican music band Los Recoditos temporarily suspended vocalist Rafael González following public accusations of domestic violence made by his longtime partner, Fernanda Redondo.

In spite of the artist's emphatic denials, the Sinaloa-based group confirmed the decision in a statement shared on its social media channels this week, saying González would step away from the band while the situation unfolds.

"As a company, we reiterate our zero-tolerance stance toward any form of violence and our commitment to respect and integrity within and outside our band," the group wrote in the message, adding that the pause was agreed upon so the singer could address the allegations.

The controversy erupted after Redondo, who has reportedly been in an on-and-off relationship with González for more than a decade, posted a series of videos on social media describing what she says were years of abuse. In one clip that quickly spread across TikTok and X, she appears with visible bruises on her face and claims the injuries were caused by the singer during a recent incident.

In other posts, Redondo alleged that the relationship included physical, psychological and emotional mistreatment spanning about 12 years. She also said she has taken psychiatric medication as a result of the turmoil in the relationship and asked followers to share her story publicly so that, in her words, justice could be served.

The allegations immediately ignited a heated debate among fans of regional Mexican music, a genre that has long celebrated macho bravado but has increasingly faced scrutiny over issues of gender violence and accountability.

González denies accusations

Shortly after the accusations spread online, González released a video message on his Instagram account denying the claims.

In the recording, the singer said he was already working with legal advisers to address the accusations and expressed confidence that the truth would eventually come out.

"These have been difficult days because I'm being portrayed as a violent person," he said in Spanish. "Anyone who truly knows me understands the kind of person I am, and I trust that everything will be clarified."

He added that the matter would be resolved through the appropriate authorities.

As of Friday, it remained unclear whether a formal complaint had been filed with prosecutors. Reports from Mexican media indicate authorities had not confirmed an official investigation at the time the controversy began circulating online.

A band with deep roots in regional Mexican music

Banda Los Recoditos is one of the longest-running acts in the banda scene. Founded in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, in the late 1980s by musicians who previously played with Banda El Recodo, the group has spent decades building a loyal following across Mexico and the United States.

Their brass-driven sound and romantic lyrics helped shape the modern banda style that now dominates regional Mexican charts and streaming platforms.

Over the years, Los Recoditos has served as a launchpad for several singers who later became major stars, including Pancho Barraza and Luis Ángel "El Flaco." The group has also scored multiple hits on Billboard's Regional Mexican charts with songs such as "Mi Último Deseo," "Hasta Que Salga el Sol," and "Ando Bien Pedo."

More recently, the band reached the top of the Regional Mexican Airplay chart again with "Una Peda Menos," reinforcing its staying power in a genre that has undergone a dramatic global boom thanks to streaming and younger audiences.

Despite the current scandal, the group has indicated it will continue its scheduled concerts, performing with the remaining vocalist while González deals with the accusations.

Domestic violence controversies in regional Mexican music

González is not the first figure in the regional Mexican world to face allegations involving domestic violence or abuse. In past years, several artists from the genre have found themselves at the center of similar controversies, including singer José Manuel Figueroa, Joan Sebastian's son, who has faced accusations from former partners that led to legal disputes and public debates within the entertainment industry.

While outcomes vary from case to case, these incidents have intensified calls from fans and advocacy groups for artists and labels to address violence against women more openly.

The growing international visibility of regional Mexican music has also increased scrutiny of its stars. As the genre continues expanding globally, audiences are demanding greater accountability from the artists they support.

For now, the situation involving González remains unresolved.

