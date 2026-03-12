Harvey Weinstein has broken his silence about his ex-wife, Georgina Chapman, and her relationship with her new partner, Adrien Brody. Speaking from Rikers Island, the convicted sexual abuser revealed how sorry he is for everything that he put her through.

During his interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Harvey Weinstein acknowledged the fact that he wasn't honest with Chapman during their marriage. He also told the publication that Chapman wasn't involved in any of his wrongdoings and should not be criticised for them.

What Harvey Weinstein Said About Georgina Chapman

Weinstein and Chapman are not on speaking terms following their separation in 2017. But even if this is the case, the fashion designer allows her children to visit their dad regularly. The disgraced movie producer said that he's grateful to Chapman for the opportunity to see his kids – India, 15, and Dashiell, 12.

'She lets me see our children, which I am grateful for. I am sorry she got such a bad rap. She knew nothing about what I was doing. I was a master of deception. To punish her company is an act of insanity. All those women she dressed so beautifully abandoned her overnight. Have some courage, for God's sake!

What Harvey Weinstein Said About Adrien Brody

Weinstein also responded to Brody's speech at last year's Oscars, during which the actor publicly declared his love for Chapman and her children. Weinstein said the remarks did not upset him. On the contrary, he said he was pleased to know that Brody had formed a close bond with his children.

'No! I was happy. It's good that my kids have someone in their lives. And Georgina suffered terribly because of me. I'm glad she's finally found some happiness.'

Georgina Chapman, Adrien Brody Relationship Timeline

Chapman and Brody have been linked romantically since 2019, with an entertainment magazine confirming their relationship in 2020. The couple first met at the Dorado Beach Ritz-Carlton in Puerto Rico, where they attended the launch of Helena Christensen's swimwear line. In June 2021, the couple made their red carpet debut together at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Brody's film, 'Clean'. Later that year, they made public appearances at the Met Gala and the Cannes Film Festival together. They have been together ever since.

Grateful and Open

Brody has been candid about his feelings for Chapman in several high-profile settings. During his Golden Globes acceptance speech in January 2025, he paid tribute to her directly.

'To my beautiful and amazing partner Georgina, your generosity of spirit, your own resilience, your immense creativity are a daily reminder of how to be. I would not be standing here before you if it wasn't for you,' he said.

How is Adrien Brody With Chapman's Children?

Brody has spoken warmly about India and Dashiell in public, including during his Best Actor speech at last year's Oscars, where he revealed that the children call him 'Popsy.'

'I share this with my amazing partner Georgina, who has not only reinvigorated my own self-worth but my sense of value and my values, and her beautiful children, Dash and India. It's been a rollercoaster, but thank you for accepting me into your life, and Popsy's coming home a winner,' he said.

