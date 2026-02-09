Cardi B is using Super Bowl weekend to celebrate Bad Bunny, applauding his cultural influence and boldness in speaking out against immigration enforcement.

"I'm proud of everything that he's been standing up for against ICE and everything," Cardi B told The Associated Press ahead of her performance at Michael Rubin's invite-only Fanatics Super Bowl Party on Saturday.

The star-studded event featured SZA, Don Toliver, Nelly, Ashanti, and Travis Scott, alongside celebrities such as Tom Brady, Jay-Z, Sofia Vergara, and Kevin Costner.

The rapper and singer expressed admiration for Bad Bunny's ability to elevate Puerto Rican culture and Latin music on a global stage.

The two artists previously collaborated on the 2018 hit "I Like It" with J Balvin, which helped bring Latin music into mainstream pop.

Bad Bunny took the Super Bowl LX stage on Sunday, just a week after winning Album of the Year at the 2026 Grammys for Debí Tirar Más Fotos.

The award marked the first time an all-Spanish-language album earned the top prize. During his Grammy acceptance speech, he made headlines by saying "ICE out," criticizing the Trump administration's expanded immigration enforcement.

"It just feels like everything is aligned right now," Cardi B said. "It just shows how Hispanics, Latinos... we standing. They standing. We all standing."

Her comments highlighted solidarity across communities and underscored Bad Bunny's impact beyond music.

Benito Bowl Blessings: Cardi B Praises Bad Bunny’s Historic All-Spanish Super Bowl Halftime Show & Political Stance https://t.co/Gp5r3XJucL pic.twitter.com/DBtzEtxiE2 — Bossip (@Bossip) February 9, 2026

Cardi B Joins Pedro Pascal and Karol G Onstage

With the Super Bowl drawing massive attention, fans speculated about possible surprise guests during Bad Bunny's halftime show, including a potential appearance by Cardi B.

When asked about the possibility, she said, "That'd be exciting," keeping the focus on celebrating his moment, Complex reported.

She did, however, make an onstage appearance alongside Pedro Pascal and Karol G during the performance.

While supporting Bad Bunny, Cardi B is also preparing for a major career milestone: her first headlining arena tour in six years.

The "Am I the Drama" tour kicks off February 11 in Palm Desert, California, just months after she welcomed her fourth child with New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

"The rehearsing is my workout," Cardi said, explaining how she has been balancing practice with physical training to build confidence for the tour.

"I'm just doing my job... I feel really confident, knowing the fans are going to be there and know the music. It's exciting."

Originally published on Music Times