Apple Inc. has unveiled the MacBook Neo, its most affordable laptop ever, aiming to bring the signature Mac experience to a broader audience amid rising tech costs elsewhere in the market.

Announced on March 4, 2026, and available starting March 11, the MacBook Neo starts at $599 in the U.S., or $499 for eligible education buyers. The device marks a significant departure for Apple, marking the first production Mac to use an A-series chip — the A18 Pro, originally debuted in the 2024 iPhone 16 Pro — rather than the M-series processors found in other current Macs.

The 13-inch laptop features a durable aluminum enclosure available in four vibrant colors: blush, indigo, silver, and a new citrus option. Reviewers have praised the build quality, describing it as premium and comparable to higher-end MacBooks despite the budget positioning.

At the heart of the MacBook Neo is the A18 Pro chip, equipped with a 6-core CPU (two performance cores and four efficiency cores), a 5-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine optimized for on-device AI tasks. It comes with 8GB of unified memory standard and storage options of 256GB or 512GB SSD. The higher-storage configuration includes Touch ID on the power button, while the base model uses a standard lock key.

Apple positions the Neo as ideal for everyday tasks such as web browsing, streaming, photo editing, and creative hobbies. The company claims it delivers up to 50% faster performance in common activities like browsing compared to leading PCs with the latest Intel Core Ultra 5 processors, and up to 3x faster on-device AI workloads, such as applying advanced photo effects.

Early benchmarks and hands-on testing support these claims. Reviewers note single-core performance rivals or exceeds the M1 MacBook Air from 2020, with multi-core results edging ahead in some scenarios. The fanless design ensures silent operation, and battery life reaches up to 16 hours on a single charge, allowing all-day use without frequent plugging in.

The display is a 13-inch Liquid Retina panel with 2408-by-1506 resolution, 500 nits brightness, and support for 1 billion colors, delivering sharp text and vibrant visuals. A 1080p FaceTime HD camera, dual microphones, and dual side-firing speakers with Spatial Audio enhance video calls and media consumption.

Connectivity includes two USB-C ports (one at USB 3 speeds with DisplayPort support, the other at USB 2), a headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth. The Magic Keyboard offers comfortable typing, though it lacks backlighting — a noted compromise in reviews — and the large Multi-Touch trackpad supports precise gestures.

The laptop runs macOS Tahoe, integrating seamlessly with iPhone features like Messages continuity and device mirroring. It supports Apple Intelligence for AI-enhanced workflows and works with a wide range of third-party apps.

Reviews across major outlets have been largely positive, highlighting the Neo's value proposition in an era of inflation and rising component prices.

Wired called it "delicious, low-hanging fruit," awarding it 7/10 and praising the sharp display, playful colors, and smart corner-cutting to hit the price point.

PCMag gave it an Editors' Choice, describing it as "2026's breakaway budget laptop" that resets expectations with superior build, screen, battery life, and performance compared to rivals near $600. It emphasized the Neo's appeal to students, first-time Mac users, and budget-conscious fans.

CNN Underscored recommended it enthusiastically, with the reviewer stating it's "the laptop I'm telling my dad to get" for its premium design, great battery, and comfortable keyboard.

CNET scored it 8.3/10, calling it a "near-perfect starter Mac" and an "absolute banger," though noting the absence of Touch ID on the base model as a drawback.

The Verge likened it to the revolutionary M1 MacBook Air, positioning it as "the Mac for the masses" with enough power for daily needs and all-day battery.

9to5Mac deemed it "a truly great Mac at an unbelievable price," rock-solid in hardware and poised to attract new users to the ecosystem.

Critics point to limitations: fixed 8GB RAM (non-upgradable), limited ports, no keyboard backlight, and reliance on an older mobile chip rather than the newer M5 series in the MacBook Air and Pro lines. Some question long-term performance for heavier multitasking, though most agree it's ample for the target audience.

The Neo arrives alongside recent M5 updates to the MacBook Air (starting at $1,099 with double base storage) and MacBook Pro models featuring M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, which emphasize pro workflows, faster SSDs, and enhanced AI.

Apple's strategy with the Neo appears aimed at expanding market share, particularly among PC switchers, students, and entry-level buyers deterred by previous pricing. By leveraging the efficient A18 Pro and trimming select features, the company delivers what many call unprecedented quality at the price.

As availability ramps up, the MacBook Neo could reshape the budget laptop segment, forcing competitors to respond in a market where premium build and ecosystem integration remain rare at sub-$600 levels.

