The second Trump administration appears to be showing some cracks with several personalities being let go. The recent one was Kristi Noem, the Secretary of Homeland Security and more are expected to follow. A name that has surfaced is Labour Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer.

According to the latest prediction market snapshot from The Action Network, there is a 53% chance that Chavez-DeRemer may be the next to exit the cabinet of US President Donald Trump.

A look at the numbers shows the probability of Chavez-DeRemer leaving is quite high. That can be clearly seen from the names that follow. The next highest odds point to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard at 14%, followed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at 6%.

'Chavez‑DeRemer now leads the odds at 53% to be the next Cabinet departure, well ahead of her colleagues. Traders are closely tracking probability trends and market movements to anticipate who might be next,' The Action Network spokesperson Ben Mendelowitz explained. 'At this stage, it's less about individual performance and more about how the numbers are evolving in real time,' he added.

Why Chavez-DeRemer May Leave

Chavez-DeRemer, a former Republican Congresswoman, has a history of pro-union stances. She has supported some policies that are friendlier to labour unions, which is hardly surprising for most Republicans.

However, this may not necessarily sit well with other officials. Deregulation hawks prefer fewer rules on business, less union influence and more employer flexibility. Hence, the 57-year-old finds herself in the middle of a clash in philosophy on worker protection and business freedom.

Hence, Chavez-DeRemer finds herself dealing with added pressure. Her bridge-building efforts may no longer align with the aggressive labour pivot that the White House is undertaking.

Widening Controversy Could Boil Over

Aside from her duties as Labour Secretary, Chavez-DeRemer has been under the radar for different controversies. As previously reported here on IBT UK, the former Republican Congresswoman is facing several accusations that include:

Taking staff to strip clubs

Drinking alcohol while at the office

Using taxpayer money to fund personal trips

Further, there is a misconduct scandal that Chavez-DeRemer is facing. Reports of her having a sexual relationship with one of her subordinates drew scrutiny although she denied these allegations.

However, a recent development may re-ignite this issue. In a report by Politico last 19 March, Chavez-DeRemer's security guard allegedly resigned amid an internal probe on an inappropriate relationship between the two.

Brian Sloan, the security guard in focus, reportedly resigned after being placed on leave following allegations that he had an inappropriate relationship with the married Labour Secretary. Some of the unprofessional interactions between the two allegedly happened during trips to Las Vegas in 2025.

Aside from Sloan, there were other Chavez-DeRemer aides who resigned. They were Jihun Han and Rebecca Wright, both of whom have been on administrative leave since mid-January, the New York Post reported.

Trump is reportedly aware of the controversy surrounding Chavez-DeRemer. Regardless, the US commander-in-chief's trust in the embattled official remains.

With the mounting pressure she is facing, there is no telling how long Chavez-DeRemer can manage her ordeal. Leaving would be a solution although that is no assurance that the controversies she is being accused of will go away.

Originally published on IBTimes UK