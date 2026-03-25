Savannah Guthrie, co-anchor of NBC's "Today" show, fought back tears Tuesday as she gave her first public interview since her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, was abducted from her Tucson, Arizona, home nearly two months ago, describing nightly nightmares of her mother's terror and the family's desperate hope for her safe return.

In an emotional conversation with longtime colleague Hoda Kotb that aired in excerpts on "Today" and will continue in two parts Thursday and Friday, Guthrie opened up about the "agony" that has consumed her family since Nancy Guthrie vanished early Feb. 1 from her home in the Catalina Foothills area near Tucson. Investigators believe the widow was taken against her will in the middle of the night, with drops of blood found on the front porch and chilling doorbell camera footage showing a masked, armed suspect.

"It's been 53 days," Guthrie said, her voice breaking as she sat with Kotb. "Every night I wake up imagining what she must be going through, the terror she felt. As a daughter, that's something I can't unsee." She described the constant ache of uncertainty, saying the family still believes Nancy is alive and pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

Nancy Guthrie, described by family as vibrant and independent, was last seen around 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 31 when relatives dropped her off after dinner. She was reported missing the next day. Pima County Sheriff's officials quickly shifted the case from a missing person investigation to a suspected abduction, citing evidence she was taken by force. No suspects have been named, though authorities have not ruled out multiple perpetrators and have described the case as potentially targeted.

The family has offered a $1 million reward for information leading to Nancy's safe return, while the FBI has added a $100,000 reward and urged tips via 1-800-CALL-FBI. In earlier public appeals, Savannah Guthrie and her siblings, Annie and Camron, addressed possible kidnappers directly, saying they received messages, were "ready to listen" and would pay to bring their mother home safely. They begged for proof of life, but none has been provided.

Guthrie told Kotb the family remains in constant contact with investigators and clings to hope despite the passage of time. Nancy requires daily medication for heart issues, including a pacemaker, raising concerns about her health. The family has repeatedly emphasized that time is critical.

The case has captivated the nation, drawing widespread media attention partly because of Guthrie's high-profile role on "Today." Doorbell camera video released by authorities shows a masked figure at the door in the early morning hours. Searches have involved extensive law enforcement resources, including the FBI, but no arrests have been made and few solid leads have emerged publicly.

Guthrie returned briefly to the "Today" studio earlier in March to thank colleagues but had stayed largely out of the spotlight until Tuesday's sit-down. She has been focused on supporting her family and working behind the scenes to aid the search. Colleagues described her as resilient yet visibly strained by the ordeal.

In the interview, Guthrie spoke of the "Nancy Guthrie effect," noting how her mother's disappearance has spotlighted other missing persons cases and renewed attention on families enduring similar pain. She expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support from viewers and strangers who have shared tips and prayers.

Security experts and former law enforcement officials have offered varying theories, with some suggesting a targeted abduction possibly linked to ransom demands involving Bitcoin, while others speculate it could involve multiple suspects or a botched home invasion. Megyn Kelly and others have discussed the possibility of a transnational criminal element, though authorities have not confirmed any theory.

The Guthrie family has stressed that Nancy's loved ones, including spouses, are not suspects. The investigation remains active, with searches continuing in the Tucson area and beyond. Officials have recovered gloves and other items during sweeps, but no breakthrough has been announced.

Guthrie, 54, has balanced her high-pressure role on "Today" with personal challenges before, including raising two young children with husband Michael Feldman. Her transparency during the ordeal has drawn praise from viewers who see her as a relatable figure navigating unimaginable grief in the public eye.

Kotb, who has known Guthrie for years and has faced her own family health struggles, gently guided the conversation, allowing moments of silence as Guthrie composed herself. The full interview is expected to delve deeper into family memories of Nancy, the toll on siblings and grandchildren, and messages of hope.

Nancy Guthrie was known as a devoted mother and grandmother who enjoyed an active life in retirement in the Tucson area. Family members have shared photos and stories highlighting her warmth and spirit, pleading for her safe return so the family can "celebrate with her."

As the search enters its eighth week, the FBI and local authorities continue to appeal for tips. Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities immediately, as even small details could prove vital.

Guthrie's appearance on "Today" marked a significant step in her public processing of the trauma while keeping the focus on finding her mother. She ended the excerpt with a direct message: "Mom, if you can hear this, we love you. We are fighting for you every day. Please hold on."

The case has also sparked broader conversations about elder safety, home security and the challenges of investigating abductions involving vulnerable adults. Advocacy groups for missing persons have noted increased awareness and tips in other cases since Nancy's disappearance gained national attention.

NBC has supported Guthrie throughout, allowing her time away from regular duties while keeping her role on the show open. Co-anchors and contributors have filled in, sending frequent messages of solidarity.

As the two-part interview airs later this week, viewers are expected to hear more about the family's daily reality, the strain of unanswered questions and their unwavering determination. Guthrie's composure under immense personal pressure has been noted by colleagues as a testament to her strength.

For now, the Guthrie family continues to wait and hope. The $1 million reward remains active, and law enforcement vows not to give up. Savannah Guthrie's emotional interview served as both a raw glimpse into a daughter's pain and a renewed public call to action in one of the most closely watched missing persons cases in recent memory.

Originally published on ibtimes.com.au