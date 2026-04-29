Brazil's first 'Satanic church' remains closed to the public, as it failed to secure building permits, according to city authorities.

Located in Itatiaia, Rio de Janeiro, the church's imposing exterior is impossible to miss against the area's otherwise ordinary landscape. What happens inside its walls remains a mystery to onlookers, however, because the building is effectively closed until further notice.

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'I've passed by this place on the Dutra highway several times since 2019, and it's always been there,' one user claimed on Reddit. 'But from last year to now, the construction really sped up.'

The temple is founded and officiated by 32-year-old Jonathan Oliveira Ribero, better known to his followers as Mestre Jonan. He dismissed perceptions about the temple, its statues and Luciferan ceremonies as misguided. Their mission is to gain 'knowledge and spiritual balance,' he asserted.

On Reddit, the comments compared Jonan to Anton Szandor LaVey, the founder of the Church of Satan in the US. '[Jonan's] following the Luciferian line of the American founder - Anton Szandor LaVey, but no kkk, the guy is just a gourmet macumbeiro in the end kkk, man, he lacked creativity there, brother,' the user said.

'He totally gives off that vibe of a cool pastor with a black wall,' another wrote. 'The marketing is on the same level as LaVey, lol. The image has to be provocative – all he needs is to go bald, hahaha.'

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Jonan have gained a following despite the criticisms. Per the Daily Star, the temple already has the amenities required for rituals, including a section reserved for worship, and a sanctuary housing animals and symbolic elements like a fig tree for spiritual protection.

The entire complex spans three plots of land, which are already furnished to accommodate worshippers. All Jonan needs is to secure an operating licence, which proves to be a challenge.

Per municipal ordinance, any construction requires prior authorisation, including places of worship. Local officials say they denied this due to documentation problems, like erroneous land registration and non-compliant building plans.

A court bolstered the city's decision, according to the outlet, ensuring the temple remains closed until Jonan secures the proper permits. Jonan says his attempts to legalise the church have been continually foiled for a decade now, citing bureaucratic issues that plagued current and previous administrations.

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Jonan claimed they were allowed to conduct activities in limited capacities after he obtained a court injunction last year. He thinks that would eventually be overturned by the ongoing legal proceedings.

The renewed attention has also reignited debate about the country and its culture's tolerance of religious expression and diversity.

Brazil is a legally secular country with no official state religion, though the population is approximately 56 per cent Catholic.

The 1988 Constitution recognises 'freedom of conscience and belief is inviolable, ensuring the free exercise of religious cults and guaranteeing, in accordance with the law, the protection of places of worship and their liturgies.'

Originally published on IBTimes UK