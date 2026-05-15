Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she is traveling across the country to support Democratic candidates because she believes recent voting rights rulings and political developments have created what she called an "all-hands-on-deck situation" for American democracy.

Speaking during a campaign stop this week, Ocasio-Cortez linked her growing national presence to concerns about voting access following major Supreme Court decisions that weakened portions of the Voting Rights Act.

"I think that with the striking down of the Voting Rights Act, we are all being called to do everything that we can in this moment," Ocasio-Cortez said. "I think this is an all-hands-on-deck situation. All of us need to be everywhere. I think it's important to lead by example."

Eric M Garcia: I know you said your ambitions are higher than any singular office, but you were in Georgia last week and you’re going to Pennsylvania this weekend. It does kind of look like you’re testing the waters. Why are you going to these states?



AOC: I think that with the… pic.twitter.com/BruYooW20a — Acyn (@Acyn) May 14, 2026

The New York congresswoman has become one of the Democratic Party's most visible campaign surrogates ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, appearing at rallies and fundraising events in battleground states and competitive congressional districts. Her appearances have drawn large crowds, particularly among younger voters and progressive activists.

Ocasio-Cortez's comments referred to the court's 6-3 ruling in Louisiana v. Callais, which struck down Louisiana's second majority-Black congressional district and sharply narrowed the scope of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act for challenging maps that weaken minority voters' power. Reuters described the ruling as a major blow to the 1965 civil rights law, with legal experts saying it effectively turns Section 2 from a "results test" into an "intent test," making it much harder to prove unlawful vote dilution.

The Democratic leadership, including Nancy Pelosi, Barack Obama, and Hillary Clinton, has decried the decision, while the African American caucus in Congress denounced it as an effort to erase Black voters.

Ocasio-Cortez has increasingly taken on a national role beyond her New York district, campaigning not only for progressive candidates but also for mainstream Democrats in key races. Her travel schedule has fueled speculation about her long-term political ambitions, though she has repeatedly dismissed questions about presidential aspirations.

Since the beginning of this year, AOC has traveled the country to support progressive Democratic candidates.

The congresswoman's remarks also come as voting rights remain a central issue in national politics. Democrats have argued for expanded federal protections for early voting, mail voting, and ballot access, while many Republicans say election integrity measures such as voter identification laws are necessary to restore trust in elections.

Ocasio-Cortez framed her current travel as part of a broader effort to mobilize Democratic voters during a period she described as politically urgent.

"We all need to be everywhere," she said, arguing that elected officials should actively campaign and organize beyond their own districts.

Her comments quickly circulated online, where supporters praised her activism while critics accused Democrats of exaggerating threats to voting access. The debate reflects the continuing national divide over election laws, democracy and the role of federal oversight in U.S. elections.

Originally published on Latin Times