Latino travelers in the United States are reshaping the country's ski season, turning what was once a quick winter getaway into a multiday, multigenerational group experience.

New data released by Airbnb shows that Latino guests are increasingly booking entire homes in top mountain destinations, traveling in larger groups and extending their stays well beyond the typical weekend ski trip. The trend points to a shift toward shared, immersive vacations that center on family and community.

According to Airbnb's analysis, Latino travelers book ski trips in groups averaging four people and stay between four and five nights in leading mountain markets. In some Colorado destinations, the numbers climb even higher.

In Winter Park, group reservations can reach up to six guests per stay. In Summit County and Crested Butte, the average sits at five guests per booking. The data suggests that for many Latino travelers, ski season is less about a quick run on the slopes and more about gathering under one roof, often with extended family and close friends.

The shift also aligns with a broader "slow tourism" movement, in which travelers opt for longer stays that allow them to experience a destination more fully. While the average ski trip typically spans four to five nights, in markets such as Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Latino guests are staying an average of six nights.

That extended time often translates into premium bookings. Airbnb reports that Latino travelers are reserving properties in some of the country's most exclusive ski markets. In Aspen, Colorado, average nightly rates exceed $2,000. In Big Sky, Montana, they surpass $1,300.

The demand is not just coming from mountain towns. Much of the interest originates in major metropolitan hubs with large Latino populations.

Miami, Houston and Dallas consistently rank among the top cities of origin for Latino ski travelers. In Aspen, Houston stands as the number one feeder market, even outpacing visitors from Denver. For Vail and Summit County, Miami ranks as the second-largest origin market, trailing only local Colorado cities.

The popularity of these destinations is also reflected in user "Wishlists" on Airbnb's Spanish-language browsing platform. Aspen is among the most-saved ski destinations, followed closely by Summit County. Beyond world-class slopes, these markets offer full-home accommodations where families can cook together, gather around a fireplace and share après-ski moments that extend the experience beyond the mountain.

"For the Latino community, skiing is becoming a cherished family tradition," said Jordi Torres Mallol, general manager of Airbnb for North America and Latin America. "Airbnb is a natural ally to this trend, offering the kind of space where groups of five or six can stay comfortably, bringing multiple generations together under one roof in a way traditional hotels often cannot."

The top three most-booked ski destinations among Latino travelers, according to Airbnb, are Summit County, Colorado; Vail, Colorado; and Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Originally published on Latin Times