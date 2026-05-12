A series of political scandals and the recent deaths of alleged CIA agents during an operation targeting a clandestine drug laboratory have raised new questions about bilateral security agreements between Mexico and the United States.

President Donald Trump again threatened last week to escalate military operations against drug cartels in Mexico by allowing ground operations, comments that were not well received by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who has repeatedly said agreements with Washington are limited to intelligence-sharing efforts.

While officials continue debating the best approach, law enforcement agencies on both sides of the border continue working together to dismantle criminal organizations.

On May 11, the U.S. Border Patrol's Del Rio Sector posted a photo portraying a more cooperative relationship between Mexican and U.S. authorities.

"The border is stronger when the U.S. and Mexico work together!" the agency wrote in a social media post, adding that agents from the Del Rio Sector conducted binational mirror patrols with Mexican authorities aimed at stopping "illicit cross-border activity" along the Rio Grande.

The border is stronger when the U.S. and Mexico work together!

Agents from Del Rio Sector performed a Bi-National Mirror Patrol with authorities from Mexico. These patrols boost our efforts and efficiency of stopping illicit cross-border activity along the Rio Grande River. pic.twitter.com/cetHFsVf92 — U.S. Border Patrol Del Rio Sector (@USBPChiefDRT) May 11, 2026

Despite ongoing diplomatic tensions between the two countries, the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy last week released its 2026 National Drug Control Strategy, which described Mexico as a central component of U.S. operations against drug cartels.

The document states U.S. assistance will depend on concrete actions such as the arrest, prosecution and extradition of cartel leaders, as well as the dismantling of synthetic drug laboratories operating in Mexico.

Other areas of bilateral security cooperation include training Mexican security forces, intelligence-sharing efforts, strengthened border enforcement and support for joint operations.

According to the report, agents and task force officers have used a range of sophisticated investigative techniques, including pen registers, search warrants, undercover operations and international wire intercepts in such efforts.

Authorities said that cooperation helped dismantle a powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) cell allegedly responsible for trafficking fentanyl, migrants and weapons on both sides of the border.

During joint operations in Texas, authorities also uncovered what officials described as a "highly sophisticated" tunnel connecting El Paso, Texas, and Ciudad Juárez, Mexico. Other operations led to 24 arrests, the seizure of hundreds of narcotics, more than $350,000 in cash and 74 weapons, the report said.

The White House report also calls for expanding joint military operations through Homeland Security Task Forces and strengthening border security efforts with support from the Department of Defense.

As cooperation between the U.S. and Mexico continues, Sheinbaum said over the weekend that Mexico must maintain a strong relationship with Washington, but warned that national sovereignty "is not negotiable" following Trump's recent comments about the role of cartels in Mexican territory.

During a public appearance in Navojoa, Sonora, Sheinbaum said all Mexicans share a responsibility to maintain a good relationship with the United States because of the countries' geographic proximity, but stressed that national sovereignty "is something that cannot be negotiated."

Originally published on Latin Times